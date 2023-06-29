TELUS Ventures Appoints Ravit Warsha Dor as Partner and Investment Director, Expanding Global Presence to Israel

TEL-AVIV, Israel and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Ventures, the strategic investment arm of global communications technology company TELUS, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravit Warsha Dor as Partner and Investment Director, leading investments out of Israel. This appointment highlights TELUS Ventures' commitment to expanding its global presence and tapping into the vibrant startup and venture capital ecosystem in Israel, unlocking new strategic investment opportunities. Since 2020, TELUS Ventures has invested over USD $25 million in Israeli-based local startups and VC funds including Zebra Medical (now Nanox), Techsee and LionBird VC.



Ravit brings over 20 years of experience in investment management, business development, product, innovation and entrepreneurship. She will play a pivotal role in uncovering innovative companies and leading investments in Israel that align with TELUS Ventures' mission of transforming and elevating companies that address society's greatest opportunities and challenges across Digital Health, Ag Tech, Smart Cities, IoT, and consumer connectivity sectors. Prior to joining TELUS, Ravit was a Partner and head of Israel at Kamet Ventures. She has also served as Head of Innovation, National Digital Health at the Israel Ministry of Health. Ravit began her career in the Israeli Army Intelligence 8200 Unit and holds degrees from Tel-Aviv University (B.Sc. Bioinformatics) and Cambridge University, UK (MBA).

"By investing in some of the most exciting Israeli-based startups, TELUS Ventures aims to foster growth and innovation in the country," said Terry Doyle, Managing Partner and Vice-president of TELUS Ventures. "We are thrilled to welcome Ravit to the TELUS Ventures team. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the Israeli startup landscape will be instrumental in identifying and leading strategic investment opportunities for TELUS Ventures.”

“I’m proud to be joining TELUS Ventures to help drive growth and impact within Israel's dynamic startup ecosystem,” added Ravit. “I see the scale of innovation coming out of Israel firsthand, I'm honored to build upon the special connection with LionBird, and I look forward to working with TELUS to empower our portfolio companies to thrive and make a lasting impact in their respective industries.”

About TELUS Ventures

As the strategic investment arm of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T, NYSE: TU), TELUS Ventures is one of Canada’s most active corporate venture capital funds. Operating across 30 countries globally, TELUS is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global brands across high-growth industry verticals. TELUS Ventures invests globally in companies from Seed to Pre-IPO with a focus on innovative technologies such as AgTech, Digital HealthTech, Consumer Connectivity, IoT, 5G, and Business Enablement Platforms to actively drive new solutions across the TELUS ecosystem. Led by a team of experienced operators, investors and executives, the Ventures team is passionate about creating positive social impact through financial tools and has invested in more than 100 companies since inception. For more information please visit https://www.telus.com/en/ventures .

For more information, please contact:

François Marchand

TELUS Public Relations

francois.marchand@telus.com