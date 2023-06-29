Tryg Forsikring A/S publishes prospectus in connection with admission to trading and listing of Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.





In accordance with the company announcement dated 7 March 2023, Tryg Forsikring A/S has today published a listing prospectus prepared in connection with the application for admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S’ regulated market of the NOK 600m Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes (the “NOK Notes”) and the SEK 900m Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes (the “SEK Notes” and together with the NOK Notes, the “Notes”).

The Notes were issued on 20 March 2023. The NOK Notes has a variable interest rate of 3M NIBOR +3.45% per annum and the SEK Notes has a variable interest rate of 3M STIBOR + 3.50% per annum. The first interest payment date on the Notes was on 20 June 2023.

The first day of trading and official listing of the Notes on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S’ regulated market is expected to be 30 June 2023.

The listing prospectus can be found on www.tryg.com/en/tryg-forsikring/s-mandates-restricted-tier-1-capital-notes-march-2023

Attachments