Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2032: Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized POC Testing Bolsters Growth

The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2032"
Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, And Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized POC Testing Are Driving the Market Growth
Growing prevalence of infectious diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, on February 23, 2020, there were 76,936 reported cases in mainland China and 1,875 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 in locations outside mainland China and the number of associated deaths was 2,462.
According to The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), 37.7 million individuals were HIV positive in 2020, out of which 36 million were adults and 1.7 million were children between the ages of 0 and 14. Furthermore, more than half (53%) were females. 1.5 million new HIV cases were recorded in 2020 worldwide.
Further, Hepatitis is a viral infection that results in liver inflammation. Hepatitis viruses come in five primary strains: A, B, C, D, and E. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), about 58 million individuals worldwide have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, and 1.5 million new infections occur each year.
According to WHO, After COVID-19, tuberculosis (TB) is the second most common infectious disease in the world and the thirteenth leading cause of death overall. As per WHO, 1.5 million deaths were caused due to TB in 2020 (including 214,000 people affected by HIV). WHO anticipated that 10 million individuals, including 1.1 million children, 3.3 million women, and 5.6 million men, would be affected by TB worldwide in 2020.
All countries and age ranges are affected by TB. In addition, 30 countries with heavy TB burdens accounted for 86% of new TB cases in 2020. Two-thirds of the total is made up of eight countries, with India topping the list, then China, the Philippines, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and South Africa.
Moreover, the growing prevalence of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) globally. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), HAIs alone in American hospitals are considered to be responsible for 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths per year. Of these infections, urinary tract infections make up 32% of all healthcare-acquired infections, followed by surgical site infections (22%), pneumonia (15%), and bloodstream infections (14%).
Growing prevalence of infectious diseases in developed and emerging nations will positively impact the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market. The diagnosis and management of these diseases are key responsible factors for the rising number of prescriptions for diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. Large-scale population-based diagnostic testing is required for the prevention and control measures of COVID-19.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
- Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized POC Testing
- Increase in Funding from Private & Government Organizations for Diagnostic Service Center
Market Restraining Factors
- Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals
Market Opportunities
- Growing opportunities in growing economies
- Introduction of cost-effective and reliable test kits
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PEST Analysis
Leading Companies
- Abbott
- Alere Inc.
- BioMerieux SA
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Cepheid, Inc.
- Co-Diagnostics
- Chembio Diagnostic Systems
- Danaher Corporation
- DiaSorin S.p.A.
- ELITechGroup
- Epitope Diagnostics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Hologic, Inc.
- Grifols S.A.
- Genetic Signatures Ltd.
- InBios International
- Meridian Bioscience
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc
- OraSure Technologies
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Trinity Biotech Plc.
- Trivitron Healthcare
- Uniogen Oy
- Vela Diagnostics
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd
- Quidel Corporation.
Segments Covered in the Report
Product
- Instrument
- Reagents, Kits, and Consumables
- Software & Services
Type of Testing
- Laboratory Testing
- POC Testing
Technology
- Immunodiagnostics
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Real-time PCR/qPCR
- Reverse Transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR)
- Multiplex PCR
- Others
- DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Clinical Microbiology
- Other technologies
Application
- COVID-19
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
- Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs)
- Hepatitis
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
- Tuberculosis (TB)
- Influenza
- Other Infectious Diseases
Application
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Research Institutes
- Home Care Settings
- Other End Users
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
MEA
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
