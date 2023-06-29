Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2032: Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized POC Testing Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, And Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized POC Testing Are Driving the Market Growth



Growing prevalence of infectious diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, on February 23, 2020, there were 76,936 reported cases in mainland China and 1,875 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 in locations outside mainland China and the number of associated deaths was 2,462.



According to The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), 37.7 million individuals were HIV positive in 2020, out of which 36 million were adults and 1.7 million were children between the ages of 0 and 14. Furthermore, more than half (53%) were females. 1.5 million new HIV cases were recorded in 2020 worldwide.

Further, Hepatitis is a viral infection that results in liver inflammation. Hepatitis viruses come in five primary strains: A, B, C, D, and E. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), about 58 million individuals worldwide have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, and 1.5 million new infections occur each year.



According to WHO, After COVID-19, tuberculosis (TB) is the second most common infectious disease in the world and the thirteenth leading cause of death overall. As per WHO, 1.5 million deaths were caused due to TB in 2020 (including 214,000 people affected by HIV). WHO anticipated that 10 million individuals, including 1.1 million children, 3.3 million women, and 5.6 million men, would be affected by TB worldwide in 2020.

All countries and age ranges are affected by TB. In addition, 30 countries with heavy TB burdens accounted for 86% of new TB cases in 2020. Two-thirds of the total is made up of eight countries, with India topping the list, then China, the Philippines, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and South Africa.



Moreover, the growing prevalence of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) globally. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), HAIs alone in American hospitals are considered to be responsible for 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths per year. Of these infections, urinary tract infections make up 32% of all healthcare-acquired infections, followed by surgical site infections (22%), pneumonia (15%), and bloodstream infections (14%).



Growing prevalence of infectious diseases in developed and emerging nations will positively impact the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market. The diagnosis and management of these diseases are key responsible factors for the rising number of prescriptions for diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. Large-scale population-based diagnostic testing is required for the prevention and control measures of COVID-19.



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the infectious disease diagnostics market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the infectious disease diagnostics market?

How will each infectious disease diagnostics submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

How will the market shares for each infectious disease diagnostics submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?

Will leading infectious disease diagnostics markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the infectious disease diagnostics research projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2022 and 2032?

What are the implications of infectious disease diagnostics projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the infectious disease diagnostics market?

Where is the infectious disease diagnostics market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics



Market Driving Factors

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized POC Testing

Increase in Funding from Private & Government Organizations for Diagnostic Service Center

Market Restraining Factors

Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Market Opportunities

Growing opportunities in growing economies

Introduction of cost-effective and reliable test kits

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading Companies

Abbott

Alere Inc.

BioMerieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cepheid, Inc.

Co-Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A.

ELITechGroup

Epitope Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Hologic, Inc.

Grifols S.A.

Genetic Signatures Ltd.

InBios International

Meridian Bioscience

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc

OraSure Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trinity Biotech Plc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Uniogen Oy

Vela Diagnostics

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Quidel Corporation.

Segments Covered in the Report

Product

Instrument

Reagents, Kits, and Consumables

Software & Services

Type of Testing

Laboratory Testing

POC Testing

Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Real-time PCR/qPCR

Reverse Transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR)

Multiplex PCR

Others

DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Clinical Microbiology

Other technologies

Application

COVID-19

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs)

Hepatitis

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Tuberculosis (TB)

Influenza

Other Infectious Diseases

Application

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xv89h9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.