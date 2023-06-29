FlightCARE: Airport Services Market Set to Soar Past USD 338.99 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Airport Services market , adoption of digital technologies for enhanced passenger experiences, focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, growing emphasis on personalized services and customization, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in airport operations, increasing use of biometrics for seamless passenger processing, expansion of non-aeronautical revenue streams, development of smart airports with IoT connectivity, emphasis on health and safety measures post-pandemic,evolution of airport lounges and amenities, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Airport Services Market"

Pages - 260

Tables - 85

Figures - 76

Airport services are the range of services that are provided to passengers and aircraft at an airport. These services include ground handling, passenger screening, catering, retail, and security. These services are essential for the smooth operation of an airport. They ensure that passengers have a safe and comfortable journey, and that aircraft can operate efficiently.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/airport-services-market

Prominent Players in Airport Services Market

ABM Industries

Autogrill

Clear

Cushman & Wakefield

Egis

GE Aviation

ISS Facility Services

JLL

Klepierre

Landsec

Magnet

Manchester Airports Group

Nippon Airports

REEF Technology

SITA

Swissport

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Visa

World Duty Free

Zodiac Aerospace

Ground Handling Services Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Ground handling services dominated the global online market due to their essential operational support. Many countries have regulations and standards in place that mandate the provision of ground handling services. These regulations often promote competition and ensure the availability of high-quality services, driving the demand for ground handling service providers.

Large Airports is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, large airports are the leading segment due to the high passenger and aircraft volume. In addition, Large airports often serve as hubs or major international gateways, attracting a diverse range of airlines and offering numerous domestic and international routes. This broad connectivity leads to increased service requirements and a greater need for comprehensive airport services.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/airport-services-market

North America is the leading Market Due to the Well-established Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on well established infrastructure. The United States has one of the highest air passenger traffic volumes globally, with millions of travelers flying within the country and internationally. This substantial passenger demand drives the need for comprehensive airport services to ensure efficient operations and a seamless passenger experience.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Airport Services market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Airport Services.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/airport-services-market

Key Developments in Airport Services Market

In February 2023, Manchester Airports Group acquired AviAlliance for $1.6 billion. AviAlliance is a leading airport services company that operates in Europe and North America. The acquisition will give Manchester Airports Group a broader range of services to offer its customers.

In March 2023, Swissport acquired Menzies Aviation for $2.8 billion. Menzies Aviation is a leading airport services company that operates in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The acquisition will make Swissport the world's largest airport services company.

Key Questions Answered in Airport Services Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Smart Airport Market

Global Aviation Analytics Market

Global Aircraft Interior Refurbishment and Repair Market

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market

Global Marine Propeller Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com