Global Water Desalination Industry Research Report 2022-2032: Focus on Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF), Multi-Effect Distillation (MED), Hybrid, & Electrodialysis (ED)

Some of the major forces propelling the Water Desalination market include increased water scarcity, development across globe, use of renewable energy. The ageing of wastewater infrastructure, along with insufficient wastewater treatment facilities, excessively high-water demand, and aquifer depletion, are the reasons driving the expansion of the water service industry.

Countries with strong rates of investment in the civic water industry include China, India, Australia, and Japan. People in China and India have reduced access to safe drinking water due to fast population growth, particularly in rural regions. Insufficient water supply has been observed in the United States, resulting in an increase in government initiatives for wastewater treatment practices.

MEA regions has the most prospects for wastewater reuse and recycling, but only a few North African nations, including Algeria, Libya, Morocco, and Egypt, have effectively implemented wastewater reuse and treatment programmes.



The scarcity of water supplies, along with recent droughts, will be the primary motivators for greater use of this technology. Despite the fact that the focus is on improving water desalination, such pressures are designed to increase interest in saltwater and wastewater desalination.



Logistical and Administrative Challenges



The main constraints are a lack of information about wastewater disposal and reuse, as well as the associated health and environmental consequences.

Furthermore, there is a lack of economic analysis for wastewater treatment, which includes high costs and comparatively low returns, as well as financial analysis, an inefficient and inadequate network of wastewater reuse and treatment options, and a disparity between regional water scarcity and water pricing. The major constraints are inefficient water management and irrigation practices, as well as an increasing preference for freshwater over wastewater.



In many places today, using desalination systems powered by renewable energy resources is a practical approach to create fresh water. Standalone renewable energy systems for power delivery are now a proven technology that is economically appealing for isolated areas were connecting to the public electric grid is either not cost effective or practical, and where water scarcity is severe. Desalination systems might utilise energy from solar thermal, solar PV, wind, and geothermal technologies.



Given current knowledge of the greenhouse effect and the significance of CO2 levels, this usage of oil seems questionable. Apart from meeting the increased energy demand, environmental degradation will be a big worry. If standard desalination technology is used, it will need the use of large amounts of fossil fuels.

Given that traditional energy sources are polluting, non-polluting energy sources must be created. Fortunately, many places of the globe lack water but have exploitable renewable energy sources that may be utilised to power desalination systems.

Abengoa SA

ACCIONA

Aquatech International Corporation

BASF SE

Biwater

Desalia Waters

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd

Genesis Water Technologies

Hangzhou Water Treatment Technology Development Centre Co Ltd

IDE Technologies Ltd

Metito

Sacyr

SafBon

Solvay

Suez SA

TEDAGUA

Veolia

WETICO

Xylem

Segments Covered in the Report

Technology

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF)

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

Hybrid

Electrodialysis (ED)

Others

Source

Seawater

Brackish Water

Others (Wastewater, Ground Water)

End-Users

Municipal

Industry

Agriculture

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Chile

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

ME

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Kuwait

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Egypt

Rest of Africa

