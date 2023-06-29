Global Smart Sensors Industry Research Report 2023-2033: Market will be Valued at $442.9 Billion in 2023 - Sensors Are an Essential Component of the Internet of Things Perception Layer

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Sensors Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for Smart Sensors Market will surpass US$442.90 billion in 2023



Sensors Are an Essential Component of the Internet of Things Perception Layer



A sensor is a device that can respond to a stimulus and generate an electrical signal in response. Traditional sensors generate output signals that must be further interpreted to determine what the sensors are registering. A smart sensor is a system that combines a sensing element, a signal processor, and a microprocessor.

Traditional sensors are part of an open feedback system, in which the sensor performs the predetermined action regardless of the current system. Smart sensors, on the other hand, are a component of a closed feedback system in which the sensor only performs the required action in relation to the current system. Sensors are an essential component of the Internet of Things' perception layer, as well as the foundation and premise for its realisation.

Sensors, the front-end device that is the main source of data, have shown rapid development with the construction of smart cities, the rapid development of big data, and the increasingly widespread application of the Internet of Things. The sensor network is another name for the IoT (Internet of Things).



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

ABB (ABB Ltd.)

Analog Devices, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

TE Connectivity

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Global Smart Sensors Market by Region

3.2 Sensor Type Segment

3.3 Technology Segment

3.4 Component Segment

3.5 End-users Segment



4 Market Overview

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driving Factors

4.2.2 Market Restraining Factors

4.2.3 Market Opportunities

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 PESTLE Analysis



5 Global Smart Sensors Market Analysis by Sensor Type

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Global Smart Sensors Market Attractiveness Index by Sensor Type

5.3 Temperature & Humidity Sensors

5.4 Touch Sensors

5.5 Pressure & Flow Sensors

5.6 Motion & Occupancy Sensors

5.7 Water Sensors

5.8 Position Sensors

5.9 Light Sensors

5.10 Ultrasonic Sensors

5.11 Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP) Sensors



6 Global Smart Sensors Market Analysis by Technology

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Global Smart Sensors Market Attractiveness Index by Technology

6.3 Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS)

6.4 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

6.5 Microsystem Technology (MST)



7 Global Smart Sensors Market Analysis by Component

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Global Smart Sensors Market Attractiveness Index by Component

7.3 Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC)

7.4 Global Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC) Market Size Estimation Forecast, 2023-2033 (US$ Bn)

7.5 Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC)

7.6 Transceivers & Amplifiers

7.7 Microcontrollers

7.8 Global Microcontrollers Market Size Estimation Forecast, 2023-2033 (US$ Bn)



8 Global Smart Sensors Market Analysis by End-User Industry

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Global Smart Sensors Market Attractiveness Index by End-User Industry

8.3 Consumer Electronics

8.4 Global Consumer Electronics Market Size Estimation Forecast, 2023-2033 (US$ Bn)

8.5 Industrial Automation

8.6 Biomedical & Healthcare

8.7 Automotive

8.8 Global Automotive Market Size Estimation Forecast, 2023-2033 (US$ Bn)

8.9 Aerospace & Defence



9 Global Smart Sensors Market Analysis by Region

9.1 Key Findings

9.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Recovery Scenarios (V, U, W, L)

