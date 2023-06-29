Flash News: OKX Wallet Integrates Keystone Hardware Wallet for Enhanced Security and Connectivity

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 29, 2023.



OKX Wallet Integrates Keystone Hardware Wallet for Enhanced Security and Connectivity



OKX Wallet has announced that it now supports Keystone, a hardware wallet. This integration is now available on OKX Wallet's web extension, and support for Keystone on the OKX Wallet app will be added in the coming weeks.



With this integration, users can manage and view 1000+ digital assets across 28 chains, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, OKTC, BNB and Polygon - as well as access decentralized exchanges, NFT markets and various dApp projects - via the Keystone wallet.



Other benefits include:

OKX Wallet now offers a greater number of options for users to connect their existing hardware wallets

Enhanced security by hardware-wallet signing all DEX, dApp, Earn and NFT transactions

OKX Wallet is a decentralized multi-chain wallet that enables users to access and explore the Web3 ecosystem. On April 3, OKX Wallet became the first in Web3 to utilize multi-party computation ( MPC ) technology, which eliminates the need for traditional written down keys and seed phrases by splitting a user's private key into three parts, greatly improving security and eliminating a single point of failure. It is also the first multi-chain wallet to support BRC-20 and Bitcoin NFT trading with the launch of its Ordinals Market.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

