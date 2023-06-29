The Global High Performance Doors Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 4.41% During 2022-2026

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Doors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high performance doors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% from 2022-2028.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Airport Modernization Uplift the Market



With large openings where high-performance door work in airports, it is required to provide a quick, easy, and safe passage from inside to outside, and vice versa. All airports have a non-secure and secure side, also known as airside and landside. Revolving doors situated landside should have the flexibility to address the many challenges airports face regarding high and low traffic.



High-performance doors allow for comfortable and convenient throughput in and out of the main terminal, which helps to make allowance for comfortable movement with trollies, suitcases, and pushchairs. There are many multi-purpose and versatile revolving doors, some even being manufactured to transform into a standard sliding high-performance door. The aviation industry is frequently changing due to the development of increasing investments, advanced technologies, and airport infrastructure. This will support the rise in passenger traffic; hence, airport construction will rise. Therefore, the propelling growth in the high-performance door market in the forecast period.



Rising Demand for Energy-Saving Doors



With the increase in the production output, the requirement for faster door operation is expected to boost the high performance doors market growth. High-performance door operation exceeds the R-value (resistance value towards heat flow through material thickness), which prevents energy loss and increases productivity in the industrial segments. Older buildings and infrastructures are the major energy consumer; therefore, demand from renovation projects is expected to gain traction in high-performance door market, and energy-saving solutions are expected to be the key growth enabler.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL TYPE



The metal material type holds the higher share in the global high performance doors market, accounting for approximately 69% in 2022. Metal in high-performance doors primarily refers to aluminum and steel. High-end aluminum doors are ideal since they are lighter than steel and iron and have a higher recycling rate. Aluminum roller high performance doors comprise two foam-filled slats to offer levels of insulation that a single-skin steel door cannot provide. During operation, the aluminum roller high performance doors are inherently quieter and, in various cases, easier to repair as the single slats can be replaced. Aluminum remains ideal for commercial spaces, especially among builders and contractors, for installing large multi-glazed doors.



Segmentation by Material Type

Metal

Fabric

Rubber

INSIGHTS BY FUNCTION TYPE



The global high performance doors market by function type segments as rolling, sliding, and folding. In 2022, the rolling door function segment held the largest market share. The demand for high performance rolling doors at new terminals being built across Europe is expected to provide high opportunities for the high performance doors market. Investments in these projects are high, thereby providing high revenue to high-performance rolling door providers. Moreover, airports in the region are major hubs for air travellers. Airports are actively embarking on modernization plans and pumping hefty investments into mega airport modernization projects to improve their infrastructure and services. APAC region's rapid increase in the commercial aviation sector in recent decades has positioned the region as the largest and fastest growing in the world. The high-performance rolling doors are also called roller shutters or roll-up doors. The high-performance rolling doors are durable and provide higher operating speed and many cycles (opening and closing speed).



Segmentation by Function Type

Rolling

Sliding

Folding

INSIGHTS BY SENSOR TYPE



The global high performance doors market by sensor type can be categorized as infrared sensors and photoelectric sensors. The global infrared sensor segment held a dominant market share and was valued at over USD 2.5 billion in 2022. The advantages of infrared sensor are their low power consumption, simple design, and useful features, which have reduced the risk of injury and other benefits which has pushed the market to the next level.



Segmentation by Sensor Type

Infrared Sensor

Photoelectric Sensor

INSIGHTS BY INSTALLATION TYPE



The global replacement segment held the largest share in the global high performance doors market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period. The demand for high-performance replacement doors is higher in renovation and retrofit activities, which is prevalent across the region. Germany, France, the UK, and Italy led the market for high-performance replacement doors, as most existing building stock is not energy efficient in these regions. Furthermore, there is rising traction for adopting energy-efficient fenestration products, including high-performance doors. Emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil & others are expected to significantly grow in constructing new buildings. Numerous construction projects related to hospitality, healthcare, real estate, and others are lined up, which is expected to favor market growth.



Segmentation by Installation Type

New Construction

Replacement

INSIGHTS BY END USER



The cold storage end-user segment dominated the global high performance doors market in 2022. Cold storage facilities require technical doors, which can maintain temperature variations, particularly during the fast movement of goods in and out of the freezer room. Cold storage doors that open and close very frequently are expected to malfunction frequently, and around 70% of companies face such problems. Therefore, there has been a higher demand for high-performance doors in cold storage facilities. Furthermore, in 2022, the U.S. apartment market has planned for the largest cold storage projects, where the project. These cold storage projects are projected to boost the high performance doors market.



Segmentation by End-User

Cold Storage

Food Processing

Cleanroom

Warehousing & Distribution Centers

Airports

Others

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



The APAC region accounts for the largest share in the global high performance doors market at approximately 39% in 2022 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Strong economic growth coupled with rising construction activities and increasing disposable income has primarily supported the market growth in the region. Due to strong investment in infrastructure spending, especially in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam, these countries are the most potential markets for High-performance doors in the APAC region.

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

South Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Peru

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global high performance doors market is highly competitive, with many private and public companies. These vendors typically compete on a key range of product design, reliability, quality, support services, and price. The instant technological advancements adversely impact the market vendors as consumers anticipate the continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and enhance their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.

