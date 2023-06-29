$18.32 Bn Heat Exchangers Markets - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Exchangers Market - Market Size & Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Heat Exchangers Market is estimated to be worth of USD 18.32 Billion in 2032 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for energy efficient systems and equipment, increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and increasing investment in the oil and gas industry.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the heat exchanger market. During the early stages of the pandemic, demand for heat exchangers fell as many industries and companies were forced to stop or reduce production.

However, as the economy began to recover, demand for heat exchangers increased in some sectors, especially the chemical and petrochemical, power generation, and HVAC industries. Additionally, the pandemic has increased the demand for heat exchangers for medical and pharmaceutical applications.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient systems and equipment and the growing adoption of renewable energy sources.

Players are pursuing various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to expand their market presence and increase their market share.

Company Analysis

Alfa Laval

Cummins

Atlas Copco

Aggreko

Xylem Inc

Spx Corporation

Gea Group

Hisaka Works Ltd

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

Danfoss

Kelvion Holdings

Exchanger Industries Limited

Mersen

Hrs Heat Exchangers

Koch Heat Transfer Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Abstract

1.1 Global Heat Exchangers Market, by Type

1.2 Global Heat Exchangers Market, by Raw Material

1.3 Global Heat Exchangers Market, by End-Use Industry

1.4 Global Heat Exchangers Market, by Region



2. Market Introduction

2.1 Market Scope

2.2 Market Properties/Behavior

2.3 Key Definitions-Content



3. Key Related Data

3.1 Competitive Positioning

3.1.1 Product Positioning

3.1.2 Revenue Positioning

3.1.3 Regional Reach Positioning

3.2 Major Investments in Last Five Years by Global Players

3.3 Key Industry Trends in Major Countries

3.4 Technological Advancement

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Porters Five Forces

3.8 Guidelines/Regulations

3.9 Covid-19 Impact on Heat Exchangers Market

3.9.1 Global Analysis (Region Wise)

3.9.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Major Markets



4. Impact Factor Analysis

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter's Five Force Model



5. Market Development Analysis

5.1 New Industry Development/Launch (2015-2022)

5.2 Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2022)

5.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations (2015-2022)



6. Global Heat Exchangers Market, by Type (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million), Volume (Units)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Tubular & Shell

6.4 Plate & Frame

6.5 Extended Surface

6.6 Regenerative

6.7 Others



7. Global Heat Exchangers Market, by Raw Material (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million), Volume (Units)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Steel

7.4 Copper

7.5 Aluminium

7.6 Others



8. Global Heat Exchangers Market, by End-Use Industry (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million), Volume (Units)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

8.4 Oil & Gas

8.5 Power

8.6 Pharmaceuticals

8.7 HVAC

8.8 Food & Beverage

8.9 Paper & Pulp

8.10 Others

