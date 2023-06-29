Military Mid IR Sensors Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Airbus, BAE, Circassia, GE, Lockheed-Martin and Saab

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Mid IR Sensors Market Research Forecasts 2023-2029" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Military mid IR markets at $34.19 billion in 2022 are anticipated to reach $130 billion by 2029 as price performance increases and unit costs decrease from $3,000 per unit to $900 per high-end unit. $100 per mid-range sensor has dropped to $20. $8 has dropped to $.6 per unit providing price points that make the sensors affordable. or less per unit on average drive further interest from commercial buyers. The decrease in the size of units from bench-size devices to portable units makes them more useful across the board in every industry.

Military medical applications include human breath monitoring, glucose sensing, cancer detection and diagnostics, eye surgery, and environmental health monitoring. Medical monitoring utilizes trace detection of benzene, toluene, or xylene. Medical applications account for a growing mid-IR laser military market. The medical area is evolving in both diagnostics and treatment. Improved diagnostics are made possible through photonic technologies. Mid IR sensors deliver a better understanding of the disease: Optical molecular imaging is anticipated to be significant.

The decrease in the size of units from bench-size devices to portable units makes them more useful across the board in every industry. Worldwide military mid IR sensor markets are poised to continue to achieve significant growth with the implementation of smartphone apps. autonomous vehicles and drones create demand for more and more sensors. Everything needs a sensor to be connected to the Internet and available to smartphone apps.

Mid-infrared sensors and imaging applications depend on quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology. Daylight Solutions quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology has been delivered to more systems for more customers in more applications than all other QCLbased solutions combined. Advances in QC laser technology and spectrometer hardware are combined with spectroscopic techniques. Intra pulse spectroscopy and similar techniques provide a major step change in sensitivity, speed of operation, fingerprinting capability, size, and cost. They offer a major improvement in methods of gas detection. Recent advances in spectrometer hardware relate to QC gas sensors. Advances exploit recent technological advances including miniaturized integrated electronic systems, plug and play interfaces, and micro optics. These will progressively replace unwieldy, fragile, and expensive instrumentation. The lasing wavelength for QCLs is determined by the choice of semiconductor material. By adjusting the physical thickness of the semiconductor layers new functionality is achieved. This removes the material barriers associated with conventional semiconductor laser technology.

An infrared spectroscopic laser source has no need for cryogenic cooling, provides high output powers, has large spectral coverage, provides excellent spectral quality, and has good tunability. The removal of the noise floor provides a competitive advantage because it can be implemented without the need for complex fringe removal techniques. It can be done without expensive optical isolators. The feature that allows manageable removal of the noise floor enables the laboratory performance of technology to be commercialized. Mid-IR analyzers in process control are expected to save trillions of Btus annually in the petrochemical sector. Process control and environmental monitoring potential applications are evolving for this technology.

Examples of mid IR applications follow:

Combustion emissions analysis

Fugitive emissions control

Contraband detection

Improved safety conditions for plant workers

On-site detection of chemicals

Key Topics Covered:

1. MILITARY MID IR SENSOR MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Mid IR Sensors Offer Wavelength Tunability and High Optical Power

1.2 Products with Mid-IR Sensors

1.3 Mid-IR Sensor Market Trends

1.4 Mid-IR Detection

1.5 Infrared Radiation Variation of Measuring Techniques

2 MILITARY MID IR SENSORS MARKET SHARES AND MARKET FORECASTS

3. MILITARY MID IR SENSORS PRODUCT DESCRIPTION FLIR MILITARY MID IR SENSORS AND TECHNOLOGY

3.1 Daylight Solutions

3.2 SenseAir

3.3 Acuity Brands Inc./Sensor Switch Occupancy Sensor Products

3.4 Block Engineering Quantum Cascade Laser Products

3.5 Sofradir

3.6 GE Sensors

3.7 Hamamatsu

3.8 Telops IR Sensors

3.9 MKS/Newport Corporation Mid-Infrared Sensor Cards

4. MILITARY MID IR SENSOR TECHNOLOGY

4.1 Power Technology Mid IR Sensor Applications

4.2 Semiconductor Diode Lasers Operating at Midwave-Infrared (Mid-IR) Wavelengths

4.3 Biomedical and Chemical Mid-IR SPR Based Sensor

4.4 Mid IR Waveguides

4.5 Sol-Gel-Coated Mid-Infrared Fiber-Optic Sensors

4.6 Magnetic Nanoparticle Mid-Infrared Pathogen Sensor for Food Matrixes

4.7 Miniaturized Mid-Infrared Sensor Technologies Trends

4.8 Infrared Technology

4.9 Mid-IR Non-Invasive Medical Systems

5. MILITARY MID INFRARED (IR) SENSORS COMPANY PROFILES



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acuity Brands Inc.

AdTech Optics

Aerocrine

Agiltron

Airbus

Airsense Technology

Axis Communications

BAE

Block Engineering

Boeing Bosch Group

Cascade Technologies

Circassia

Current Corporation

Cymbet

Daylight Solutions

Digi International

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elliot Scientific

Emerson

EnOcean GmbH

EnOcean Technology

Finisar

GE

Hamamatsu

Hensoldt

II-VI Incorporated

ILX Lightwave

InfraTec

Ionfinity

IPG Photonics

Johnson Controls

Kidde Products Limited

Kollmorgen

L-3 Harris Technologies Inc

Leonardo

Lockheed-Martin

Lumentum

M Squared

ManTech International

Maxion Technologies

Micro-Epsilon

MKS

Moog Inc

Nanophase Technologies

Newport Corporation

Northrop Grumman

NovaWave Technologies

Omega Engineering

Opto Diode Corporation

Opto Solutions

Physical Sciences

Power Technology

Raytheon

Rheinmetall

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Saab

SenseAir

Sensor Switch

Sentinel Photonics

Sofradir

Spectris

Telaire

Teledyne/FLIR

Telops

Textron Inc

Thales Group

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Thorlabs

ULIS

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

VIASPACE

Vigo System S.A.

Wuhan Cubic Electronics

Xenics

