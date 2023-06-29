Agricultural Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2028 - Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations for Agricultural Commodities to Drive Growth

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Testing Market by Sample (Soil, Water, Seed, Compost, Manure, Biosolids, Plant Tissue), Application (Safety Testing, Quality Assurance), Technology (Conventional, Rapid) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Row) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural testing market is projected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028 from USD 6.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1%

The agricultural testing market is a sector that focuses on safety testing and quality assurance of agricultural products. It involves various analytical techniques and methodologies to assess the safety, quality, and compliance of agricultural commodities, including crops and agricultural commodities.

The primary objective of agricultural testing is to ensure that agricultural products meet the required standards and regulations for human consumption, export/import, and overall market acceptance; Agricultural testing is carried out by various stakeholders, including government regulatory bodies, private laboratories, and quality control departments of food companies.

The agricultural testing market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to several factors. Increasing consumer awareness about food safety, stringent regulations regarding pesticide residues, and the need for quality assurance throughout the supply chain are some of the key drivers of market growth.

Additionally, globalization of the food trade has created a demand for reliable testing services to ensure compliance with import/export requirements.

By sample, soil is projected in high demand during the forecast period.

Soil testing is a vital component of the agricultural testing market due to its importance in optimizing crop production, ensuring environmental sustainability, and promoting the efficient use of resources.

By understanding the nutrient levels in the soil through regular soil testing, farmers can apply fertilizers more strategically and in appropriate quantities. Soil testing provides information on the existing nutrient content in the soil, allowing farmers to make informed decisions about nutrient application rates.

By matching the nutrient application to the specific needs of the crops and soil, farmers can minimize the risk of excessive nutrients reaching water bodies. Growing environmental consciousness among consumers, governments, and organizations has increased the focus on sustainable agricultural practices. Soil testing plays a vital role in promoting environmental sustainability by reducing nutrient runoff, preventing water pollution, and minimizing the ecological impact of agriculture.

As a result, there is a rising demand for soil testing services from farmers and agricultural stakeholders who want to adhere to sustainable practices. This increased awareness and demand contribute to the growth of the agricultural testing market.

By application, quality assurance is projected in high demand during the forecast period.

Consumers are becoming more conscious about the quality and safety of the food they consume. They demand transparency, traceability, and assurance that the agricultural products they purchase meet certain quality standards.

As a result, there is a growing need for quality assurance services in the agricultural testing market to ensure that products comply with safety regulations, meet specified quality parameters, and are free from contaminants. Also, governments and regulatory bodies have implemented stricter regulations and standards for agricultural products to ensure food safety and protect public health.

Compliance with these regulations is mandatory for producers and exporters. Quality assurance services play a crucial role in helping agricultural businesses meet these requirements by conducting comprehensive testing, verification, and certification processes.

By technology, rapid technology is projected in high demand during the forecast period.

Rapid testing technologies provide quick and efficient results compared to traditional testing methods. They significantly reduce the time required for sample preparation, analysis, and result generation. This time efficiency is crucial for agricultural businesses as it allows for faster decision-making and enables timely interventions in crop management, quality control, and safety assurance.

Also, the rapid testing technologies often offer the advantage of portability and on-site testing capabilities. This means that samples can be tested directly at the farm, processing facility, or point of production, eliminating the need to transport samples to off-site laboratories.

On-site testing provides real-time results, allowing immediate actions to be taken based on the test outcomes, such as adjusting fertilizer applications, making quality control decisions, or ensuring food safety at critical control points.

Europe will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period.

Europe has rigorous regulatory standards for food safety, quality assurance, and environmental protection. The European Union (EU) has implemented strict regulations and directives governing various aspects of agricultural production, including pesticide residues, heavy metals, mycotoxins, GMOs, and organic farming.

Compliance with these standards requires extensive testing and analysis throughout the agricultural supply chain. The demand for agricultural testing services has grown in response to these regulations, driving market growth in the region. Also, consumers in Europe have become more conscious about the quality, safety, and sustainability of the food they consume.

They demand transparency, traceability, and assurance that agricultural products are produced in an environmentally friendly and socially responsible manner. This heightened consumer awareness has created a need for comprehensive agricultural testing services to ensure compliance with quality standards and provide verifiable information to consumers. The market has grown to meet this demand.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations for Agricultural Commodities to Drive Market

Pathogen Testing to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Spectrometry and Chromatography Segment to Dominate Market in 2023

Quality Assurance Segment to Account for Largest Share of European Agricultural Testing Market in 2023

US Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Market Overview

Drivers

Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations for Agricultural Commodities

Increase in Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses

Growth in Industrialization and Resulting Disposal of Untreated Industrial Waste into Environment

Restraints

Improper Enforcement of Regulations in Developing Economies

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Testing Industry

Expansion of Agricultural Exports

Challenges

High Cost of Agricultural Testing

Limited Awareness About Importance of Food Safety

Macroeconomic Indicators

Increase in Organic Agricultural Farm Area

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Input

Agricultural Testing

Distribution

Marketing and Sales

Post-Sales Services

Supply Chain Analysis

Upstream Process

R&D

Sample Collection

Midstream Process

Transportation

Testing of Sample

Downstream Process

Final Result

Distribution

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Technology Analysis

Integration of Robotics, Computer Vision, and Machine Learning for Weed and Pest Detection

Biosensors

Market Map

Manufacturers

Service Providers

Technology Providers

Government Authorities

Case Studies

Enhancing Crop Yield and Quality Through Advanced Agricultural Testing: Case Study with Agsource

Case Study 1: Improved Quality and Safety of Agricultural Products Through Advanced Testing

Supporting Sustainable Agriculture Through Accurate and Reliable Testing: Case Study with Sgs

Case Study 2: Helping a Coffee Producer Ensure Product Quality and Safety with Comprehensive Testing Services

Company Profiles

Key Players

Sgs

Eurofins

Intertek

Bureau Veritas

Als Limited

Tuv Nord Group

Merieux

Asurequality

Rj Hill Laboratories Limited

Scs Global

Agrifood Technology

Apal Agricultural Laboratory

Agvise Laboratories

Lgc Limited

Waters Agricultural Laboratories

Other Players

Advanced Analytical Testing Laboratory

Elements Material Technology

American Environmental Testing Laboratory, LLC.

Trace Genomics

Pace Analytical

Agrosmart

City Analysts

Alpha Analytical, Inc.

Agrocares

Source Molecular

