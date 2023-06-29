Evaporation Material Market - Global Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2023-2030

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evaporation Material Market, By Material Type, By Application, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Evaporation materials are used in thin-film deposition. Evaporated materials provide high purity coatings as compared to sputtering targets material. They are available in different processes thermal and e-beam evaporation process. Some of the types of evaporation materials are oxides, nitrides, tellurides and borides. Moreover, the material type classified into metal, alloys and compound.



Market Dynamics



The global evaporation materials market has witnessed a significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising demand for evaporation materials from electronics manufacturers.

Based on applications, the global evaporation material market is bifurcated into electronics, optics, power & energy and others. The major application of evaporation material is electronics across the world, owing to the increasing technological advancements in evaporation materials as compared to sputtering targets. This is estimated to fuel the market growth during the forecast timeframe.



Based on material type, the global evaporation material market is divided into metals, alloys and compound. Among these segments, the metal is further segmented into precious and non-precious metals. Precious and non-precious metals type of metals dominated the global evaporation material market in 2022, owing to the increasing use of precious and non-precious metals as evaporation materials. This is expected to boost the market growth of global evaporation material market in forecast period.



Furthermore, Asia Pacific dominated the global evaporation materials market in 2022, owing to the increasing demand for coating films in various applications such as optical and others in this region. As a result, this scenario is estimated to foster the growth of global evaporation material market during the forecast timeframe.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market. It provides valuable insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, evaporation material products, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.

It profiles leading players in the global evaporation materials market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, key developments, and future plans.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions with respect to their future product launch, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global evaporation materials market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product developers, distributors, evaporation materials companies, research institutes, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would greatly benefit in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global evaporation materials market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Global Evaporation Material Market, By Material Type:

Metals

Precious Metals

Nonprecious Metals

Alloys

Compounds

Others

Global Evaporation Material Market, By Application:

Electronics

Optics

Power & Energy

Others

Global Evaporation Material Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Nordic

Benelux

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

