Global Point-of-Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report 2023-2028: Rising Focus on Decentralized Diagnostics and Increasing R&D Funding Bolsters Growth

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028 from USD 2.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.6%

Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, rising focus on decentralized diagnostics and increasing R&D funding, increasing awareness on the early detection of infectious diseases, and the increasing use of POC diagnostic tests.

On the other hand, stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies that significantly increase the product launch cycle may challenge market growth post their commercialization.

The assays & kits accounted for the highest growth rate in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market, by product & service, during the forecast period

The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays & kits, instruments & analyzers and software and services. The assays & kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in 2022.

The requirement assays & kits in large numbers compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment's high growth rate. This segment's market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of assays & kits compared to instruments.

Hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the highest CAGR

The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is divided into various end-user segments, including physicians' offices, hospitals & ICUs, research institutes, and other end-users. In 2022, the hospitals & ICUs segment experienced the most significant growth rate.

One of the primary advantages of utilizing point-of-care molecular tests in hospitals or clinical settings, as opposed to traditional point-of-care tests, is their ability to provide faster turnaround times and increased accuracy.

The hospitals & ICUs segment's substantial market share can be attributed to the growing number of hospitals and the high demand for diagnostic products within these healthcare facilities.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region point-of-care molecular diagnostics market

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. The remarkable growth in the Asia-Pacific market can be attributed to several factors.

These include the proactive efforts by governments to raise awareness about early disease detection and promote regular health check-ups, the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, the rising number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in countries like India and China, and the strengthening research capabilities in diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan.

Competitive assessment

In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), bioMerieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), among others in the point of care molecular diagnostics market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer

Rising Focus on Decentralized Diagnostics and Increasing R&D Funding

Growing Awareness of the Early Detection of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Use of POC Diagnostic Tests

Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio

Opportunities

Growing R&D Activities in Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Testing

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies That Significantly Increase Product Launch Cycle

Introduction of Alternative Technologies

Company Profiles

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biomerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Quidelortho Corporation

Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

Biocartis NV

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Other Players

Lucira Health, Inc.

Cue Health

Opgen, Inc.

Binx Health, Inc.

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Genomadix

Visby Medical, Inc.

Quikpath Pte. Ltd.

MD-Bio

Quantumdx Group Ltd.

Aidian Oy

Genestat Molecular Diagnostics, LLC.

Labsystems Diagnostics Oy

Akonni Biosystems

Curetis N.V.

