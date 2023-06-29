Subsea7 Executive Management Team

Luxembourg – 29 June 2023 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that following the acquisition of all the shares in Seaway 7 ASA by Subsea7 and the subsequent delisting of Seaway 7 ASA from Euronext Growth Oslo, Stuart Fitzgerald will re-join the Subsea7 Executive Committee, effective 1 July 2023.



Stuart joined Subsea7 in 2000 and, after holding a number of operational and strategic roles in the Group, he was appointed as CEO of Seaway7 in 2021.

The full Executive Management Team is listed below:

John Evans, Chief Executive Officer

Olivier Blaringhem, Executive Vice President – Subsea and Conventional

Stuart Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer – Seaway7

Mark Foley, Chief Financial Officer

Nathalie Louys, General Counsel

Kate Lyne, Executive Vice President - Human Resources

Phil Simons, Executive Vice President - Projects and Operations

Marcelo Xavier, Executive Vice President Strategy and Sustainability

Biographies of the Subsea7 Executive Team can be found at subsea7.com.

