Manufacture of Spices in South Africa Industry Report 2023: Growing Demand for Vegan Options

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Spices in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



While almost all spices are imported, most condiments are produced locally, with the largest manufacturers in the seasonings, dressings, and sauces sector being Unilever, Tiger Brands, and Libstar. Spices are imported, mainly from India, China, Pakistan, Turkey, and Nigeria.

Demand for spices and seasonings increased during the pandemic as sales of some spices linked to health benefits, such as ginger, turmeric, and garlic, increased. Spices are used extensively in the food industry, and demand is increasing globally due to the increasing preference for more flavourful and healthy foods.



Trends



In the seasonings, dressings, and sauces segment, private labels are growing faster than brands, mainly due to financially-constrained consumers trading down. Out of home dining and demand for convenient meals have increased and boosted demand for sauces, dressings and condiments from fast food outlets and restaurants. The growth of the processed food industry is also fuelling demand for spices and seasonings. There is growing demand for vegan options off a small base.



Competition



Competition in the sector is fierce among brands and private label, with consumers generally focused on price. The industry is dominated by major food companies that have economies of scale. There is pressure to reduce prices, and brands that are unable to invest in price promotions are losing ground as price is the leading sales driver in packaged food.



Report Coverage



This report on the spice industry, including seasonings, condiments and sauces, contains information on the state of the industry, trade, significant influencing factors, notable players and developments. There are profiles of 36 companies including major players such as Tiger Brands, RCL Foods, Pioneer Foods and Libstar, and other notable players such as Ina Paarman's Kitchen, Spice Mecca, Exotic Spices, Peppadew International, Osman's Spice Works, Ukuva iAfrica Foods and Spice Emporium.





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Loadshedding

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Input Costs

6.4. Fraud, Substitution/Adulteration

6.5. Labour

6.6. Environmental Issues

6.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Company Profiles

Afoodable (Pty) Ltd

Africa Spice (Pty) Ltd

Amina's Wonder Spice Trust

Cape Hot House Vegetables CC

Chohans Spice (Pty) Ltd

Cranbrook Flavours (Pty) Ltd

Creative Flavors International (Pty) Ltd

Crown Food Group (Pty) Ltd

Deli-Spices (Pty) Ltd

E Akhalwaya and Sons CC

Exim International (Pty) Ltd

Exotic Spices CC

Fortified Foods Marketing (Pty) Ltd

Freddy Hirsch Group (Pty) Ltd

Givaudan South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Golden Spices CC

Imana Foods (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Ina Paarman's Kitchen (Pty) Ltd

Lesedi Food Enterprises (Pty) Ltd

Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd

McCormick South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Natpro Spicenet (Pty) Ltd

Nutritional Foods (Pty) Ltd

Osman's Spice Works CC

Peppadew International (Pty) Ltd

Petrow Consumer Brands (Pty) Ltd

Petrow Food Ingredients (Pty) Ltd

Pioneer Voedsel (Pty) Ltd

RCL Foods Ltd

Road To Exotic Taste

South Spice International (Pty) Ltd

Spice Emporium (Pty) Ltd

Spice Mecca (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Brands Ltd

Ukuva iAfrica Foods CC

Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vlupy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.