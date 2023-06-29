Manufacture of Spices in South Africa Industry Report 2023: Growing Demand for Vegan Options

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Spices in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
While almost all spices are imported, most condiments are produced locally, with the largest manufacturers in the seasonings, dressings, and sauces sector being Unilever, Tiger Brands, and Libstar. Spices are imported, mainly from India, China, Pakistan, Turkey, and Nigeria.
Demand for spices and seasonings increased during the pandemic as sales of some spices linked to health benefits, such as ginger, turmeric, and garlic, increased. Spices are used extensively in the food industry, and demand is increasing globally due to the increasing preference for more flavourful and healthy foods.
Trends
In the seasonings, dressings, and sauces segment, private labels are growing faster than brands, mainly due to financially-constrained consumers trading down. Out of home dining and demand for convenient meals have increased and boosted demand for sauces, dressings and condiments from fast food outlets and restaurants. The growth of the processed food industry is also fuelling demand for spices and seasonings. There is growing demand for vegan options off a small base.
Competition
Competition in the sector is fierce among brands and private label, with consumers generally focused on price. The industry is dominated by major food companies that have economies of scale. There is pressure to reduce prices, and brands that are unable to invest in price promotions are losing ground as price is the leading sales driver in packaged food.
Report Coverage
This report on the spice industry, including seasonings, condiments and sauces, contains information on the state of the industry, trade, significant influencing factors, notable players and developments. There are profiles of 36 companies including major players such as Tiger Brands, RCL Foods, Pioneer Foods and Libstar, and other notable players such as Ina Paarman's Kitchen, Spice Mecca, Exotic Spices, Peppadew International, Osman's Spice Works, Ukuva iAfrica Foods and Spice Emporium.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Loadshedding
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Input Costs
6.4. Fraud, Substitution/Adulteration
6.5. Labour
6.6. Environmental Issues
6.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
Company Profiles
- Afoodable (Pty) Ltd
- Africa Spice (Pty) Ltd
- Amina's Wonder Spice Trust
- Cape Hot House Vegetables CC
- Chohans Spice (Pty) Ltd
- Cranbrook Flavours (Pty) Ltd
- Creative Flavors International (Pty) Ltd
- Crown Food Group (Pty) Ltd
- Deli-Spices (Pty) Ltd
- E Akhalwaya and Sons CC
- Exim International (Pty) Ltd
- Exotic Spices CC
- Fortified Foods Marketing (Pty) Ltd
- Freddy Hirsch Group (Pty) Ltd
- Givaudan South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Golden Spices CC
- Imana Foods (SA) (Pty) Ltd
- Ina Paarman's Kitchen (Pty) Ltd
- Lesedi Food Enterprises (Pty) Ltd
- Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd
- McCormick South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Natpro Spicenet (Pty) Ltd
- Nutritional Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Osman's Spice Works CC
- Peppadew International (Pty) Ltd
- Petrow Consumer Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Petrow Food Ingredients (Pty) Ltd
- Pioneer Voedsel (Pty) Ltd
- RCL Foods Ltd
- Road To Exotic Taste
- South Spice International (Pty) Ltd
- Spice Emporium (Pty) Ltd
- Spice Mecca (Pty) Ltd
- Tiger Brands Ltd
- Ukuva iAfrica Foods CC
- Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd
