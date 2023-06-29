The Global Acrylic Adhesives Specialty Adhesive Market is Projected to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Adhesives in the Global Specialty Adhesive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of acrylic adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, building and construction, transportation, appliance, electrical and electronic, sporting good, and woodworking end-use industries. The global specialty adhesive market in terms of acrylic adhesives is expected to reach an estimated $20.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers for this market are the increasing application of acrylic adhesives in the construction, automotive, and other industries and the growing demand for eco-friendly and technologically advanced adhesives.



Acrylic Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for acrylic adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market by technology, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Acrylic Adhesives in Specialty Adhesive Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Water Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive

Others

Acrylic Adhesives in Specialty Adhesive Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Packaging

Building and Construction

Transportation

Appliances

Electrical and Electronics

Sporting Goods

Woodworking

Others

Acrylic Adhesives in Specialty Adhesive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Acrylic Adhesives Companies in the Specialty Adhesive Market



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies acrylic adhesive companies in the global specialty adhesive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of acrylic adhesives companies in the global specialty adhesive market profiled in this report include-

H.B. Fuller

Avery Dennison

Illinois Tool Works

Pidilite Industries

Sika AG

Acrylic Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that water-based will remain the largest technology segment over the forecast period due to its increasing demand in various applications including paper lamination, packaging, envelopes, textiles, furniture, and vehicles owing to its low-temperature flexibility and high-temperature resistance properties.

Packaging is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment due to significantly growing e-commerce platforms and increasing consumer preference for packaged products.

APAC will remain the largest region due to robust growth in building activities, growing demand for packaging in the expanding e-commerce industry, and increasing production in the food and beverage industry.

This report answers the following 11 key questions



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for acrylic adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market by technology (water based, solvent based, reactive, and others), end use industry (packaging, building and construction, transportation, appliances, electrical and electronics, sporting goods, woodworking, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Acrylic Adhesives in the Global Specialty Adhesive Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Acrylic Adhesives in the Global Specialty Adhesive Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Acrylic Adhesives in the Global Specialty Adhesive Market by Technology

3.5: Acrylic Adhesives in the Global Specialty Adhesive Market by End Use Industry



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Acrylic Adhesives in the Global Specialty Adhesive Market by Region

4.2: Acrylic Adhesives in the North American Specialty Adhesive Market

4.3: Acrylic Adhesives in the European Specialty Adhesive Market

4.4: Acrylic Adhesives in the APAC Specialty Adhesive Market

4.5: Acrylic Adhesives in the ROW Specialty Adhesive Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends for Acrylic Adhesives in the Global Specialty Adhesive Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: H.B. Fuller

7.2: Avery Dennison

7.3: Illinois Tool Works

7.4: Pidilite Industries

7.5: Sika AG





