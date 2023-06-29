Supply Chain Trends Opportunity Report 2023: Key Transformations Enhancing Future Growth Potential and Innovation till 2030

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series - Supply Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Trend Opportunity Profiles Series covers specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium- to long-term trends transforming their growth environment. These trend opportunity profiles cover 11 key industries, including supply chain and logistics, retail, FMCG, energy and environment, mobility, industrial, and information and communication technologies (ICT).

This edition features new business models to achieve supply chains and manufacturing efficiencies, such as an omnichannel supply chain model, decentralized manufacturing, and nearshored manufacturing. Additionally, it focuses on advanced technologies trending in the supply chain, such as AI for route optimization, digital twins, cloud shipping, autonomous delivery, additive manufacturing, and blockchain. Moreover, the report emphasizes integrating sustainable activities by maintaining a circular supply chain and implementing zero-carbon shipping.

The trend opportunity profiles offer a set of exemplary case studies and growth opportunities that represent the strategies and trends adopted by companies to draw benefits and trends that will transform the business ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

Trend Opportunity Profiles

AI-Based Dynamic Routing

Circular Supply Chain

Decentralized Manufacturing

Nearshore Manufacturing

Omnichannel Supply Chains

Zero-Carbon Shipping

Digital Supply Chain Twins

Cloud Shipping

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

