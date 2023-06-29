English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 173/2023

Tvis, 29 June 2023

TCM Group A/S - Registration of Share Capital Increase of 1,221,419 New Shares Completed

TCM Group A/S ("TCM" or the "Company") has in connection with the directed issue and private placement today registered with the Danish Business Authority, a capital increase of a nominal value of DKK 122,141.9 (1,221,419 shares of DKK 0.10 each) (the "New Shares"), representing 13.4% of the registered share capital prior to the capital increase (the "Offering").

The New Shares have been issued under a temporary ISIN code and are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing under the permanent ISIN code DK0060915478 on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S with effect from 30 June 2023. After registration of the share capital increase, the share capital of TCM amounts to nominally DKK 1,036,371.3 divided into 10,363,713 shares of DKK 0.10 each. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 10,363,713.

The New Shares rank pari passu with the Company's existing shares and carry the same dividend and other rights. Each New Share carries one vote at the Company's general meetings.

Reference is made to company announcements no. 170 and 171 of 26 June 2023.

The amendments to the Company's articles of association required by the capital increase have been registered today with the Danish Business Authority and an updated version can be found at www.tcmgroup.dk.

SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER

Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige has acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in connection with the Offering.

Kromann Reumert acts as Danish legal advisor to the Company. Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab acts as Danish legal advisor to the Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner.





For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 97 43 52 00

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment