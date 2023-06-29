Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Analysis and Outlook Report, 2023-2026: Identifies Key Trends That Will Impact Growth

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Size, Share, Trend and Analysis by Region, System Type (ATMS, ATIS, ATPS, APTS, CVO, Others), Application (Intelligent Traffic Control, Road Safety and Security, Freight Management), and Segment Forecast, 2023-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intelligent transportation systems market size was valued at $18.96 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during 2023-2026. The intelligent transportation systems market report provides an executive-level overview of the current global ITS sector, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global intelligent transportation systems market, and key segments in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Key Highlights



The ITS market is driven by several factors, including growing urbanization, rapid smart city development, increasing traffic, rising number road accidents, and the emergence of autonomous vehicles.



Report Scope

This report provides overview and service addressable market for intelligent transportation systems market

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months

It includes global market forecasts for the ITS industry and detailed competitor analysis

Reasons to Buy

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global ITS market, system type, application, and key vendor outlook, in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies

Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in ITS markets

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in ITS markets

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help ITS players, investors, and other stakeholders succeed in the growing ITS market globally

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Snapshot, 2019-2026

2. Research Scope & Segmentation

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS): Market Segmentation and Scope

Market & Segment Definitions

3. Market Overview & Industry Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Drivers & Challenges

Porters Five Forces Model

Technology Trends

Regulatory Trends

Role of IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems

4. Intelligent Transportation Systems - Use Cases

5. Revenue Opportunity & Forecast

Global ITS Market Size & Forecasts, by System Type, 2019-2026 ($ Mn)

Global ITS Market Size & Forecasts, by Application, 2019-2026 ($ Mn)

6. Revenue Opportunity & Forecasts By Region

North America ITS Market Size & Forecasts, 2019-2026 ($ Mn)

Europe ITS Market Size & Forecasts, 2019-2026 ($ Mn)

South & Central America ITS Market Size & Forecasts, 2019-2026 ($ Mn)

Asia Pacific ITS Market Size & Forecasts, 2019-2026 ($ Mn)

Middle East & Africa ITS Market Size & Forecasts, 2019-2026 ($ Mn)

7. Competitive Landscape

Vendor Growth Innovation Matrix

Mergers and Acquisitions

Company Profiles

Overview

Financial Performance

Recent Developments & Innovations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Garmin Ltd

Advantech Co Ltd

Iteris Inc

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

TomTom NV

Agero Inc

Thales SA

Telenav, Inc

Xerox Corp

Cubic Transportation Systems Inc

Lanner Electronics Inc

