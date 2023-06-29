Global Aviation Fuel Market Size To Worth USD 749.4 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 11.7%

New York, United States , June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aviation Fuel Market Size is to grow from USD 247.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 749.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the projected period. Several factors influence the aviation fuel market, including global economic conditions, air travel demand, airline fleet size, and government regulations. The global aviation industry's continuous growth, driven by increasing passenger and cargo transportation needs, has resulted in a significant demand for aviation fuel.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2073

Aviation fuel, also known as jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF), is a petroleum-based fuel designed specifically for use in jet engines. Other significant properties include lubricity, volatility, stability, non-corrosiveness, and others. In addition to providing energy, fuel is used as a hydraulic fluid in engine control systems and as a coolant for specific fuel system components. It's a high-performance fuel that meets stringent safety and quality requirements. The worldwide aviation fuel market is a dynamic and important sector that supports the aviation industry's growth and operations. With rising demand for air travel and a focus on sustainability, the market is projected to see further advancements in fuel technologies and environmental practices. As global trade and tourism grow, so does demand for air cargo transportation and passenger travel, resulting in increased fuel consumption. Economic integration and globalization boost air travel demand, propelling the market forward. However, crude oil price fluctuations are a significant constraint on the aviation fuel market. Aviation fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices, which can be highly volatile due to geopolitical factors, supply-demand imbalances, and economic uncertainties. Sharp increases in oil prices can increase airline operating costs, affecting profitability and potentially reducing air travel demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Aviation Fuel Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel Type (Conventional Fuel-Air Turbine Fuel, Avgas, Sustainable Fuel- Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power-To-Liquid, Gas-To-Liquid), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032" Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2073

The conventional fuel segment is expected to account for the majority share of the global aviation fuel market during the study period.

By fuel type, the global aviation fuel market is divided into conventional fuel-air turbine fuel, avgas, sustainable fuel-biofuel, hydrogen fuel, power-to-liquid, and gas-to-liquid. Among these, conventional fuel will likely to dominate the global aviation fuel market throughout the study period. Because of its widespread use in commercial aviation, it currently holds the largest share of the global aviation fuel market.

The fixed wing segment is expected to dominate the global aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

The global aviation fuel market is divided into fixed wing, rotary wing, and unmanned aerial vehicle segments. Fixed-wing aircraft will continue to dominate the global aviation fuel market over the forecast period. The expansion can be attributed to the widespread use of commercial airliners, which require significant amounts of aviation fuel to support global air transportation.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2073

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global aviation fuel market over the predicted timeframe.

The region includes the United States and Canada, both of which have extensive air transportation networks that include major airlines, cargo carriers, and general aviation operations. The high volume of domestic and international air travel, as well as the presence of major airline hubs and airports, drive demand for aviation fuel in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest rate in the global aviation fuel market throughout the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asian countries all contribute to the region's aviation fuel consumption. Some of the world's busiest airports are located in Asia Pacific, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Singapore.

Latin America is a growing market for aviation fuel. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia are among the countries in the region. The geographic size and diversity of the region's landscapes also contribute to the region's demand for air transportation. While Latin America accounts for a smaller portion of the global aviation fuel market than other regions, it is an important market to monitor for potential growth opportunities.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aviation Fuel Market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Vitol, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, PT Pertamina, Chevron Corporation, British Petroleum, Shell, TotalEnergies, Neste, Gazprom, World Fuel Service, Indian Oil Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2073

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Shell disclosed the official debut of Avelia, one of the world's first blockchain-powered digital sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) book-and-claim solutions for business travel. It is one of the largest SAF book-and-claim solutions, capable of providing approximately 1 million gallons of SAF.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Aviation Fuel Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Aviation Fuel Market, By Fuel Type

Conventional Fuel

Sustainable Fuel

Global Aviation Fuel Market, By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Global Aviation Fuel Market , Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Microgrid Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Source (Diesel Generators, Natural Gas, Solar PV, CHP), By Capacity (Less than 5 MW, 5 MW - 10 MW, 10 MW - 20 MW, 20 MW - 50 MW, and Above 50 MW), By Application (Educational Institutes, Remote Areas, Military, Utility Distribution, Commercial & Industrial, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/microgrid-market

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Source (Blue hydrogen, Green hydrogen, and Grey Hydrogen), By Technology (Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Coal Gasification, and Others), By Applications (Oil Refining, Chemical Processing, Iron & Steel Production, and Ammonia Production), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/hydrogen-generation-market

Global E-waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Glass, Metal, Plastic, and Others), By Source (Industrial Electronics, Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Medical Equipment, and Others), By Application (Trashed and Recycled), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/e-waste-management-market

Japan Coal Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-User (Power Station {Thermal Coal}, Coking Feedstock {Coking Coal}, and Others), and Japan Coal Market Insights, Industry Trend, Forecasts to 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/japan-coal-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter