Insights Into Vmware's Tech Activities, 2023: Digital Transformation Strategies, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, and More

This report provides insights into VMware's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



VMware, (VMware) offers multi-cloud services for different apps and virtualization technologies. Its multi-cloud portfolio includes cloud management, networking, cloud infrastructure, and security among others. The company also provides software maintenance such as updates, upgrades, and technical support; and professional services such as design, implementation, and training services.

It offers services and solutions under vRealize, Tanzu, vCloud, Pivotal, Bitnami, Heptio, ESX, VeloCloud, Nyansa, VMware, vSphere, Wavefront, Carbon Black, VMware vSAN, NSX, vCenter, Workspace ONE, Horizon, vMotion, AirWatch, and CloudHealth trademarks.

The company's clients include the government, telecom, healthcare, retail, and financial services sectors in the US and overseas markets. VMware markets its offerings through its sales personnel as well as third-party distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. The company has business presence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Highlights

VMware is strengthening its focus on the use of key disruptive technologies to enhance its business operations and service offerings. To do so, it is tapping into key disruptive technologies including AI, big data, cybersecurity, and blockchain, among others.

VMware partners with other technology companies to develop and launch innovative products and enhance its existing solutions. For instance, in 2023, the company partnered with Wallaroo.AI to develop a unified edge ML/AI deployment and operations platform for communications service providers.

VMware invests in and acquires other tech companies to expand its portfolio.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into VMware's technology initiatives.

Gain insights into its digital strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered

Overview

Brief information about the company, its business divisions and its financials

Digital Transformation Strategy

A summary of key digital strategies/implementation efforts of the company

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Discusses the company's key strategic units, innovation labs, incubation and accelerator programs dedicated to technology innovation

Technology Focus

Lists the technology themes pertinent to the industry the company operates highlights the themes adopted by the company

Technology Initiatives

Discussion about all the technology introductions partnerships the company entered

Investment

Brief discussion about the investments made by the company to acquire new

technologies

Acquisitions

Brief discussion about the acquisitions by the company

Partnership, Investment and Acquisition Network Map

A bird's eye view of all the partnerships/investments/acquisitions that the company has made in the last 3-5 years

ICT Budget and Contracts

The company's ICT budget segregated into hardware, software, and managed IT services

Key Executives

Lists key executives and Digital Transformation Executives of the company, typically the key decision makers/influencers

