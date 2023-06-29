PepsiCo's 2023 Digital Transformation Strategies - PepsiCo is Leveraging AI Frameworks to Redefine Its Operations and Drive Digital Transformation

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PepsiCo - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



PepsiCo, Inc. (PepsiCo), headquartered in the US, is a multinational company that makes, markets, distributes, and sells a wide variety of food products and beverages. The company's products include soft drinks, still drinks, packaged water, sports and energy drinks, juice and nectars, fountain syrups, and food products such as potato chips, cereals, oatmeal, rice, and pasta, among others.

The company owns renowned brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7-Up, Tropicana, Aquafina, Mirinda, Gatorade, Tostitos, Lays, Quaker, Fritos, and Doritos, among others. It also distributes products from a variety of third-party brands.

PepsiCo operates through seven reportable segments (or divisions), namely PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA); Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Europe; Latin America; Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), and the Asia-Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand region (APAC).

PepsiCo distributes its products through direct-store deliveries, customer warehouses, and distributor networks to various wholesale and other distributors.



The report provides information and insights into PepsiCo's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Report Highlights

PepsiCo is leveraging Microsoft Azure and Databricks AI frameworks, along with its own custom-built framework, to redefine its operations and drive digital transformation

PepsiCo is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its processes for tracking customer demand and developing new products. It uses AI to engage with consumers, understand their preferences, and deliver customized experiences

PepsiCo launched the PepsiCo Lab to support innovative tech startups, which have the solutions for today's business problems

PepsiCo Foodservice unveiled the Foodservice Digital Lab (The Lab), which supports restaurants with resources and knowledge that are required to drive better consumer experiences with digital technologies

Key Topics Covered

Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Partnership and Investment Network Map

Source: GlobalData

