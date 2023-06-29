Global Drinkable Yogurt Market Overview, 2023-28 by Category, Packaging Types & Distribution Channel

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drinkable Yogurt Market Overview, 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for drinkable yoghurt is anticipated to cross USD 74.66 billion, increasing from USD 52.96 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% by 2023-2028.

The busy lifestyles of modern consumers have led to an increased demand for convenient and portable food options. Drinkable yoghurt offers a convenient and easy-to-consume format that can be enjoyed on-the-go, making it appealing to time-pressed individuals looking for a healthy snack or meal replacement. Effective marketing campaigns and promotional strategies by manufacturers have played a significant role in driving the demand for drinkable yoghurt.

Companies often highlight the health benefits, convenience, and versatility of drinkable yoghurt through advertisements, social media, and other marketing channels, creating consumer awareness and influencing purchasing decisions. Based on the category segment, which includes dairy-based yoghurt and non-dairy-based or vegan yoghurt, at the global level, the dairy-based segment has the highest market share.

Dairy-based yoghurt is known for its nutritional value, including its high protein content, calcium, vitamins, and other essential nutrients. It is often considered a wholesome and balanced food option, which contributes to its popularity among health-conscious consumers.

Furthermore, dairy-based yoghurt has a long history and is deeply rooted in many cultures worldwide. It is a traditional food consumed in various forms and has been integrated into culinary traditions and recipes. This familiarity and cultural acceptance contribute to the dominance of dairy-based drinkable yoghurt. The dairy industry has invested significantly in research and development, leading to advancements in processing techniques, product formulations, and flavours. These innovations have further enhanced the quality, taste, and variety of dairy-based drinkable yoghurt, attracting consumer interest and loyalty.



Based on the types of segments, which include flavoured and plain, at the global level, the flavoured segment has the highest market share due to the fact that flavoured drinkable yoghurt offers a wide range of delicious and enjoyable taste options. By incorporating flavours such as fruit, vanilla, chocolate, and various other combinations, flavoured drinkable yoghurt provides a pleasant and indulgent experience for consumers. The taste appeal attracts individuals of different age groups and preferences. Flavoured drinkable yoghurt allows for a diverse range of options and customization.

Consumers can choose from an assortment of flavours to suit their preferences and cravings. The availability of different fruit flavours, exotic combinations, and innovative taste profiles adds to the appeal and keeps consumers engaged. Flavoured drinkable yoghurt can be formulated to offer a balance between taste and nutritional benefits. Many flavoured variants are enriched with vitamins, minerals, and other functional ingredients to provide added health benefits. For example, the addition of fruits can enhance the antioxidant content, while the inclusion of probiotics can contribute to gut health. Based on the packaging types, the segment includes cups, bottles, Tetra Packs, and pouches. At a global level, the cup segment is leading the market.



Based on the distribution channel, it includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others. At the global level, hypermarkets and supermarkets play a huge role in distribution channels; they have the highest market share at the global level. In the future, the online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate.

Based on the report, the regions covered in this report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region will be the leading drinkable yoghurt market. The Asia-Pacific region is home to a significant population, including emerging economies such as China and India. The sheer size of the consumer base in this region contributes to the overall consumption and market growth of drinkable yoghurt.

The rapid economic growth in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations has led to an increase in disposable income among consumers. As a result, consumers are more willing to spend on convenient and healthier food and beverage options, including drinkable yoghurt.

Companies Profiled Include

Arla Foods amba

Danone S.A.

Emmi AG

Fage International S.A.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

General Mills, Inc.

Lactalis Group

Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Considered in this report

Geography: Global

Historic year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Aspects covered in this report

Global Drinkable Yogurt market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Region-wise Drinkable Yogurt market analysis

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

By Category

Dairy-Based Yogurt

Non-Dairy-Based/Vegan Yogurt

By Packaging types

Cup

Bottles

Tetra Pack

Pouches

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc50t6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.