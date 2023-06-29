The Global Antibiotic Free Meat Market is Expected to Reach $216.80 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9%

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Free Meat Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antibiotic free meat market is expected to grow from $139.38 billion in 2022 to $153.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%.

The antibiotic free meat market is expected to reach $216.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9%.



New research and development activities are a key trend gaining popularity in the antibiotic free meat market. Major companies operating in the antibiotic free market are making new developments in technology and processes to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2022, The Cheesecake Factory, a US-based restaurant chain and cheesecake distributor, will expand its use of "No Antibiotics Ever" meat to beef and pork.

Furthermore, in June 2021, Wendy's, an American holding company for the large fast food chain, amended its antibiotic use policy, committing to eliminating all regular use of medically essential antibiotics in its beef, pork, and poultry supply chains in the United States and Canada by 2030.



In June 2022, Atlas Industries Holdings LLC, a US-based holding company, acquired Foster Farms for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Atlas Industries centered on community involvement, high product quality, customer service and animal welfare. Foster Farms is a US-based poultry company producing organic and antibiotic-free poultry.



The increasing demand for healthy and premium-quality meat is expected to propel the growth of the antibiotic-free meat market going forward. Healthy and premium quality meat refers to a class of meat that contains high quality ingredients enriched with nutrients. For instance, in 2022, according to Progressive Grocer, a US-based magazine for the food retail industry, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, frozen meats have experienced an 11.5% increase in premiumization (move towards more expensive premium products) in total price/volume change. Additionally, Redefine Meat Ltd., an Israel-based food company that manufactures packaged food products, global meat consumption in 2020 was 340 metric tonnes and it is expected to surpass 460-570 metric tons by the year 2025. Therefore, the growing demand for healthy and premium-quality meat will drive the growth of the antibiotic-free meat market.



The antibiotic-free meat market consists of sales of turkey antibiotic-free meat and frozen antibiotic-free meat. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the antibiotic free meat market in 2022. The regions covered in the antibiotic-free meat report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the antibiotic-free meat market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



