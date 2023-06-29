Insights into $150+ Billion Global Food Logistics Market, 2023-2030: Surge in Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain and IoT Technology in Food Logistics Companies

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Logistics Market by Product (Cereals, Bakery, & Dairy Products, Coffee, Tea, & Vegetable Oil, Fish, Shellfish, & Meat), Transportation Mode (Airways, Railways, Roadways) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Food Logistics Market is forecasted to grow significantly, with a projected value of USD 150.88 billion in 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.37%, to reach a staggering USD 248.67 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Food Logistics Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Cereals, Bakery, & Dairy Products, Coffee, Tea, & Vegetable Oil, Fish, Shellfish, & Meat, and Vegetables, Fruits, & Nuts. The Cereals, Bakery, & Dairy Products is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Transportation Mode, the market is studied across Airways, Railways, Roadways, and Seaways. The Airways is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Food Logistics Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Food Logistics Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Food Logistics Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Food Logistics Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Food Logistics Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Food Logistics Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Food Logistics Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Food Logistics Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $150.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $248.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid rise in the prevalence of e-retail in the food and retail sector

Growing adoption of digital technology in logistics in food and beverage industry

Rise in the e-commerce industry and its logistics network

Restraints

Need for high capital for the set-up

Opportunities

Improving distribution networks and infrastructure in developing regions

Implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and IoT technology in food logistics companies for effective logistics operations

Challenges

Installation complexities

