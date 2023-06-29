Global Coconut Milk And Cream Market Set To Reach A Whopping $7 Billion By 2028. Will It Be Able To Achieve It?: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance coupled with the rising trend for veganism and plant-based diet boosting the demand for coconut milk and milk products among consumers, the Global Coconut Milk and Cream Market is Forecasted to reach nearly US$ 7 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study.

Coconut milk has a liquid consistency made from shredded coconut and water and pureed until smooth, whereas coconut cream is comparatively much thicker and richer. Coconut cream is made from four parts of shredded coconut and one part of water simmered until it thickens. Coconut milk and creams are plant-based and are widely popular among vegetarians, vegans, lactose intolerant, and others. It comes in two categories namely organic and conventional.

Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high-demand market from its latest research study.

1. Growing Popularity of Dairy-Free, Plant-Based, and Vegan Products Among Consumers Encourage Market Growth

Coconut milk and cream are widely popular among consumers of all age groups as an alternative to animal-based products. The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of coconuts along with the wide usage of coconut products in multiple cuisines and processed food products to enhance the taste and texture are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

In addition, an increase in health-conscious consumers opting for healthy products to lead a healthier lifestyle is expected to boost the demand for coconut milk and cream in the Global Coconut Milk and Cream Market . However, allergies caused due to the consumption of coconut and coconut-based products along with fluctuating prices of raw materials may hamper the growth of the market.

According to Ken Research estimates, the Global Coconut Milk and Cream Market – valued at around US$ 2 Bn in 2017 and estimated to reach nearly US$ 4 Bn by 2022 – is expected to grow to around US$ 7 Bn opportunity by 2028.

2. Rising Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance Among Consumers

The increasing incidence of lactose intolerance among consumers is ultimately increasing the demand for plant-based products such as coconut milk and creams, which is likely to augment the growth of the market.

Rising health awareness in the wake of COVID-19 is boosting the trend for vegan diets and plant-based products. The shift in consumer preference towards plant-based products over animal-based products along with the increasing number of vegetarians and the vegan population is anticipated to aid in the growth of the market. The below graph depicts the prevalence of some level of lactose intolerance among population for select countries.

3. High Prices of Coconut Milk and Cream Products Compared to Animal-Based products.

The high prices of coconut milk and cream due to the fluctuating cost of raw materials may hinder the growth of the market. The lack of awareness regarding lactose intolerance among consumers and comparatively higher prices of plant-based products like coconut milk are anticipated to restrict the growth of the market. In addition, the availability of other substitutes at cheaper prices in the market is likely to hinder the market growth globally.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Coconut Milk

Organic

Conventional

Coconut Cream

Organic

Conventional

By Packaging Type

Plastic Bottles

Tetra Packs

Cans

By Flavor

Sweetened

Unsweetened

By End-Users

Households

Food and Catering Service

Processed Food

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Wholesalers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Other Retail Sectors

By Geography

North America

USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Players

Mc Cormick & Company, Inc.

Nestlé

Pacific Foods Of Oregon, LLC

Califia Farms, LLC

Goya Foods, Inc.

Danone

Sambu Group

Axelum Resources Corp.

Kapar Coconut Industries

Greenville Agro Corporation

