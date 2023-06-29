Global Network Switches Market Size To Worth USD 52.98 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.8%

New York, United States , June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Network Switches Market Size is to grow from USD 30.15 billion in 2022 to USD 52.98 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2075

Network switches are essential devices that connect multiple devices within a local area network (LAN). Operating at the data link layer, they analyze incoming data packets to determine their destination MAC addresses and efficiently forward them to the appropriate devices. Switches offer improved performance, security, and scalability compared to hubs. With varying port capacities and support for different network speeds, they enable faster and more reliable data transmission. Features like VLAN support and Quality of Service (QoS) prioritization further enhance network management and efficiency. Network switches play a vital role in modern network infrastructure, facilitating seamless communication and data transfer.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Network Switches Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed Configuration Switches, Managed Switches, Unmanaged Switches, PoE Switches, and Modular Switches), By Switching Port (100 MBE & 1 GBE, 2.5 GBE & 5 GBE, 10 GBE, 25 GBE & 50 GBE, 100 GBE, and 200 GBE & 400 GBE), By End-User (Data Center, Cloud Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers, Large Enterprise or Private Cloud, and Non-Data Center), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2075

The PoE switches segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global network switches market is segmented into fixed-configuration switches, managed switches, unmanaged switches, PoE switches, and modular switches. The Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT devices, such as IP cameras, wireless access points, and VoIP phones, that rely on PoE technology for both power and data transmission. The convenience and cost savings offered by PoE switches, as they eliminate the need for separate power cables, reduce installation complexity, and enable centralized power management. Furthermore, the rising demand for smart homes and smart buildings, where PoE switches play a crucial role in powering and connecting various IoT devices, contributes to the segment's growth. The ability of PoE switches to provide power and data connectivity in a single infrastructure makes them a preferred choice for modern network deployments.

The cloud service provider is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global network switches market is segmented into data center, cloud service providers, telecom service providers, large enterprise or private cloud, and non-data center. The cloud service provider segment is poised for significant growth in the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this anticipated expansion because of organizations across various industries are increasingly adopting cloud computing solutions to streamline operations, enhance scalability, and reduce infrastructure costs. As businesses migrate their applications and data to the cloud, the demand for cloud service providers to deliver reliable, secure, and scalable cloud infrastructure and services rises. Additionally, the proliferation of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics further drives the need for robust cloud platforms provided by cloud service providers.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2075

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 6.9% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the network switches market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors due to experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization, leading to the establishment of numerous businesses and organizations that require robust networking infrastructure. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, IoT, and digital transformation initiatives in countries like China, India, and Japan is driving the demand for advanced network switches to support the growing data traffic. Additionally, government initiatives promoting smart cities and the deployment of high-speed internet infrastructure further fuel the demand for network switches.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global network switches market include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, HPE Aruba, Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, Netgear, D-Link Corporation, Extreme Networks, NVIDIA Corporation, TRENDnet, Lantronix, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2075

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global network switches market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Network Switches Market, By Type

Fixed Configuration Switches

Managed Switches

Unmanaged Switches

PoE Switches

Modular Switches

Network Switches Market, By Switching Port

100 MBE & 1 GBE

2.5 GBE & 5 GBE

10 GBE

25 GBE & 50 GBE

100 GBE

200 GBE & 400 GBE

Network Switches Market , By End-User

Data Center

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Large Enterprise or Private Cloud

Non-Data Center

Network Switches Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Electromagnetic Compatibility Filtration Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (EMC Filters and Power Quality Filters), By Insertion Loss (Common-Mode and Differential-Mode), By Application (Industrial Automation, Building Technologies, Energy & Utilities, EV Charging, Medical, Data Centers, SMPS/Power Supplies, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electromagnetic-compatibility-filtration-market

Global Thermal Management Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material Type (Adhesive Materials and Non-adhesive Materials), By Device (Conduction Cooling Devices, Convection Cooling Devices, Advanced Cooling Devices, and Hybrid Cooling Devices), By Service (Installation & Calibration and Optimization & Post-Sales Support), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Servers & Data Centers, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Enterprises, Healthcare, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/thermal-management-market

Global Surface Inspection Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Cameras, Frame Grabbers, Optics, Lighting Equipment, Processors, Software, and Others), By Surface Type (2D and 3D), By System (Computer-based Systems and Camera-based Systems), By Deployment (Traditional and Robotic Cell), By Industry Vertical (Semiconductors, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Food & Packaging, Pharmaceutical, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/surface-inspection-market

Global Electronic Shelf Labels Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Displays, Batteries, Transceivers, Microprocessors, and Others), By Product Type (LCDs, Segmented E-paper Displays, and Fully Graphic E-paper Displays), By Communications Technology (Radio Frequency, Infrared, Near-field Communication, and Others), By Display Size (Less than 3 Inches, 3 to 7 Inches, 7 to 10 Inches, and More than 10 Inches), By Application (Retail and Industrial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electronic-shelf-labels-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter