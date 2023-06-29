Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Report 2023-2030: Solution Projected to Record a 23.9% CAGR by End of Analysis Period

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.9% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 26.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $663 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.1% CAGR
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media market in the U.S. is estimated at US$663 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.4% and 20.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 283 Featured) -
- Adobe Systems
- AWS
- Baidu
- Clarabridge
- Cluep
- Converseon
- Crimson Heaxagon
- Hootsuite
- IBM
- ISentium
- Meltwater
- Microsoft
- Netbase
- Salesforce
- Snap
- Spredfast
- Sprinklr
- Sprout Social
- Synthesio
- Talkwalker
- Unmetric
- Vidora
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|214
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
