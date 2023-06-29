Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Report 2023-2030: Solution Projected to Record a 23.9% CAGR by End of Analysis Period

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.9% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 26.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $663 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.1% CAGR



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media market in the U.S. is estimated at US$663 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.4% and 20.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 283 Featured)

Adobe Systems

AWS

Baidu

Clarabridge

Cluep

Converseon

Crimson Heaxagon

Facebook

Google

Hootsuite

IBM

ISentium

Meltwater

Microsoft

Netbase

Salesforce

Snap

Spredfast

Sprinklr

Sprout Social

Synthesio

Talkwalker

Twitter

Unmetric

Vidora

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION





