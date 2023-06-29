Global Bioethanol Industry Report 2023-2028: Emerging Countries to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioethanol Market by Feedstock (Starch based, Sugar based, Cellulose-based), Fuel blend (E5, E10, E15 to E70, E75& E85), End-use (transportation, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, alcoholic beverages), Generation and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bioethanol market size is estimated to be USD 83.4 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 114.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6%

Starch-based bioethanol provides numerous advantages as a renewable fuel source, positioning it as a promising alternative to conventional fossil fuels. A significant advantage lies in the abundance of starch feedstocks available for bioethanol production.

Crops rich in starch, such as corn, wheat, and barley, are extensively grown in various regions, ensuring a readily accessible and sustainable source of starch. This abundance guarantees a stable supply and reduces reliance on finite fossil fuel reserves, promoting long-term energy security and sustainability.

By Fuel blend, E10 accounted for the one of the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The introduction and growing popularity of bioethanol E10, a blend consisting of 10% ethanol and 90% gasoline, is driven by various factors that contribute to its widespread adoption. One significant driver is the imperative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change concerns.

Bioethanol, derived from renewable biomass sources, significantly reduces the carbon footprint when blended with gasoline, making it a favorable option for achieving environmental sustainability and meeting emission reduction targets. Government policies and incentives have played a vital role in driving the adoption of bioethanol E10.

Many countries have implemented renewable fuel standards and mandates that require a certain percentage of biofuels, including bioethanol, to be blended into transportation fuels. These policies create a stable market and regulatory framework, providing certainty for bioethanol producers and fuel distributors and encouraging investment in bioethanol infrastructure.

By End-Use Industry, the Transportation segment accounted for the largest market during the forecast period

Bioethanol has gained significant traction in the transportation industry as a viable and sustainable alternative to conventional fossil fuels. Its utilization in the transportation sector offers several advantages and benefits. The production of bioethanol also has positive socio-economic impacts.

It promotes rural development by creating new opportunities for farmers and agricultural communities. The cultivation of feedstock crops for bioethanol production stimulates local economies, generates employment, and reduces the reliance on imported fossil fuels.

In terms of infrastructure, the distribution and storage of bioethanol can be integrated into existing petroleum infrastructure with minimal modifications. This makes it easier to establish a bioethanol distribution network and provide accessibility to consumers.

By feedstock, starch-based accounted for the largest share in 2022

Starch-based bioethanol is propelled by various factors, including energy security and climate change mitigation. Serving as a renewable and domestically produced substitute for fossil fuels, starch-based bioethanol diminishes reliance on imported oil, bolstering energy security and fostering self-sufficiency.

Furthermore, bioethanol derived from starch feedstocks exhibits substantial potential for mitigating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as it aids in reducing carbon dioxide emissions in comparison to fossil fuels.

The utilization of starch-rich feedstocks like corn, wheat, or potatoes in the production and utilization of starch-based bioethanol plays a pivotal role in transitioning toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy system.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the bioethanol market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is poised for significant growth in the bioethanol industry due to several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the region's abundant agricultural resources.

Asia Pacific countries, such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, have substantial agricultural sectors and cultivate crops like sugarcane, corn, and cassava, which serve as excellent feedstocks for bioethanol production. The availability of these feedstocks ensures a steady supply of raw materials for bioethanol production, supporting the growth of the industry.

Additionally, the rising energy demand and increasing concerns about environmental sustainability in Asia Pacific have prompted governments and policymakers to explore renewable energy sources. Bioethanol, as a renewable fuel derived from biomass, aligns with the region's sustainability goals and offers a viable solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

Governments in Asia Pacific have introduced supportive policies, such as renewable fuel mandates and incentives, to promote the use of bioethanol in the transportation sector. These policy measures create a favorable business environment and stimulate investments in bioethanol production facilities.

Competitive landscape

Companies Covered: POET LLC (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Green Plains (US) and Valero Energy (US), Pacific Ethanol (US) The Anderson Inc. (US), Flint Hills Resources (US), and Tereos (France) and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $83.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $114.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Emerging Countries to Offer Attractive Opportunities in Bioethanol Market

North America: Us and E10 Blend Accounted for Largest Shares of Bioethanol Market in 2022

E10 Segment to Lead Bioethanol Market During Forecast Period

Transportation End-Use Industry to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period

Chinese Bioethanol Market to Record Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Energy Security

Adoption of Higher Blending Standards Leads to Higher Consumption of Bioethanol

Restraints

Rising Demand for EVs and Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Vehicles

Engine Modification Required for Higher Blends of Bioethanol

Opportunities

Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry

Policy Changes Regarding Use of Bioethanol Blends

Challenges

Adverse Environmental Impact of Bioethanol Production

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Procurement

Bioethanol Production Plants

Distribution Channels

Application Segments

Key Markets for Export/Import

Technological Analysis

Technology for Starch-Based Feedstock (Corn)

Dry Mill Method

Wet Mill Method

Bioethanol from Sugarcane

Sugar Vs. Starch

Case Study Analysis

Implementation of Ethanol Blending Program

Company Profiles

Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Poet LLC

Green Plains, Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

Tereos

Raizen

The Andersons, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Sekab Biofuels & Chemicals Ab

Aemetis, Inc.

Other Players

Pannonia Bio Zrt

Bp P.L.C.

Absolute Energy L.L.C.

Big River Resources LLC

United Petroleum Pty Ltd.

Cropenergies Bioethanol GmbH

White Energy, Inc.

Guardian Energy, LLC

Blue Biofuels, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18r8xb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment