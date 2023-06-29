Global Cell based Assays Market Analysis Report 2023: An $18.9 Billion Market by 2028 - Rising Drug Discovery Activity to Drive Demand

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell based Assays Market by Product & Service (Reagents, Assays Kits, Cell Lines, Microplates, Probes & Labels, Instruments & Software), Application (Drug Discovery (Toxicity, Pharmacokinetics), Research), End User (CROS, Pharma) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell-based assay market is projected to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2028 from USD 18.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028
The growth of this market is driven by the support and funding provided by governments for cell-based research initiatives The availability of funding for research & development activities related to cell-based research can significantly impact the development of innovative technologies and applications.
The basic research segment accounted for the second largest share by application during the forecast period
In 2022, the basic research segment accounted for the second-largest share by application in the global cell-based assays market. Basic research plays a crucial role in advancing our understanding of cellular mechanisms, disease pathways, and therapeutic targets. Cell-based assays provide valuable tools for studying cellular responses, identifying drug candidates, and evaluating their efficacy.
The demand for cell-based assays in basic research is growing as researchers strive to unravel the complexities of biological processes and develop innovative solutions for various diseases. This focus on basic research applications is fueling the expansion of the cell-based assay market.
The pharmacokinetic studies segment accounted for the second largest share of the cell-based assays market by drug discovery application
In the cell-based assay market, the pharmacokinetic studies segment holds significant importance within the drug discovery application. Pharmacokinetic studies involve the assessment of how drugs are absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and eliminated by the body.
Cell-based assays play a crucial role in evaluating drug metabolism, drug-drug interactions, and the determination of drug concentrations in biological samples. These assays provide valuable insights into the pharmacokinetic properties of potential drug candidates, allowing researchers to optimize dosage regimens and enhance therapeutic outcomes.
The growing emphasis on personalized medicine and precision dosing further drives the demand for pharmacokinetic studies using cell-based assays. With their ability to mimic physiological conditions and provide accurate drug response data, cell-based assays have become indispensable tools in pharmacokinetic research, contributing to the overall growth of the cell-based assays market
Europe: The second largest region in the cell-based assays market
Europe is the second-largest market for cell-based assays after North America. The European market comprises the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe (RoE). Factors such as rising government investments in life science research and the increasing focus on stem cell research and regenerative medicine drive market growth.
Moreover, several conferences, symposia, seminars, trade fairs, annual events, and workshops are being organized in Europe to create awareness of cell-based assay products.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|340
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$18.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$28.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Rising Drug Discovery Activity to Drive Demand for Cell-Based Assays
- Consumables Commanded Largest Share of North American Market in 2022
- Drug Discovery Segment to Continue to Dominate Market in 2028
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022
- Asia-Pacific Countries to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Drug Discovery & Development and Increasing Preference for Cell-Based Assays in Drug Discovery
- Government Support and Funding for Cell-Based Research
- Growing Efforts by Fda to Curtail Animal-Based Studies
Restraints
- High Cost of Instruments and Restrictions Imposed by Product End-User Licenses for Reagents
- Lack of Standardization of Protocols Used in Cell-Based Assays
Opportunities
- Growing Applications of Cell-Based Assays in Chronic Diseases and Personalized Medicine
- Growing Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Complexities in Assay Designs
Technology Analysis
- Flow Cytometry
- High-Throughput Screening (Hts) Technology
- High-Content Screening (Hcs)
- Label-Free Detection
Impact of Uncertainties on Market
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Price of Products Offered by Key Players
- Average Selling Price Trend
Value Chain Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Danaher Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck KGaA
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Lonza Group
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories
- Eurofins Scientific Se
- Enzo Biochem, Inc.
- Carna Biosciences, Inc.
Other Players
- Cell Biolabs, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Bioagilytix
- Reaction Biology Corporation
- Aat Bioquest
- Pestka Biomedical Laboratories, Inc
- Invivogen
- Ca3 Biosciences, Inc
- Bps Bioscience, Inc.
- Bellbrook Labs, Inc.
- Profacgen
- Bmg Labtech
- Hanugen Therapeutics
- Jrs Pharma
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mze85k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment