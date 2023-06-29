Egypt Elevator And Escalator Market Report 2023: Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry Share 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Elevator And Escalator Market (2022-2028), Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Types, By Services, By End-User And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Egypt's Elevator and Escalator market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2028
Egypt's Elevator and Escalator market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of large-scale government infrastructure development projects, including airport expansions, metro expansions, and the development of other social infrastructure projects that would boost the market for elevators and escalators in Egypt.
Moreover, commercial and residential segments are anticipated to grow in the future, which will surge the demand of the Egypt elevators and escalators market.
The market was affected in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the construction sector suffered. However, the commercial and residential segments are expected to grow in the future due to an increase in FDI and urbanization across all major countries, which would boost the Egypt elevators and escalators market revenues.
Additionally, major hotel chains are expanding their presence across several countries, and large-scale government infrastructure development projects, such as airport expansions, metro expansions, and the development of other social infrastructure, are also strengthening the construction sector in the region. These factors would translate into an increase in the demand for elevators and escalators in the Egypt region in the near future.
Furthermore, the rising residential and commercial projects in the country owing to a focus on modern infrastructure and smart cities would further uphold the demand for passenger elevators in the years to come.
Market by Applications
By Applications, the residential segment acquired the maximum revenue share in Egypt's elevator and escalator market on the back of growing residential projects and housing projects in Egypt.
It is anticipated that new installations would continue to dominate the market for service types in the years to come due to the expansion of Egypt's building sector.
A number of the government's large-scale infrastructure development projects, including the $3.8 billion Mountain View iCity, Administrative Capital for Urban Development, and Dar Al Handasah, would significantly increase the market for new installations during in the forecasted period.
Key Highlights of the Report
- Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Overview
- Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Outlook
- Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast
- Historical Data & Forecast of Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2018-2028F
- Historical Data & Forecast of Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2018-2028F
- Historical Data & Forecast of Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2018-2028F
- Historical Data & Forecast of Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, By Services, for the Period 2018-2028F
- Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends
- Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Market Opportunity Assessment
- Market Player's Revenue Shares
- Market Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Company Profiles
- EGGEEC (FUJI)
- FUJITECH Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd
- Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd
- Kleemann Hellas S.A.
- KONE Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Omega Elevators
- Otis Elevator Co
- Schindler Holding Ltd
- Thyssenkrupp AG
Market Scope and Segmentation
By Types
- Elevator
- Passenger
- Home
- Cargo
- Escalator
- Moving Stairs
- Moving Walks
By Applications
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
By Services
- New Installation
- Modernization
- Maintenance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6i3p7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.