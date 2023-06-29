Egypt Elevator And Escalator Market Report 2023: Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry Share 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Elevator And Escalator Market (2022-2028), Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Types, By Services, By End-User And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Egypt's Elevator and Escalator market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2028

Egypt's Elevator and Escalator market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of large-scale government infrastructure development projects, including airport expansions, metro expansions, and the development of other social infrastructure projects that would boost the market for elevators and escalators in Egypt.

Moreover, commercial and residential segments are anticipated to grow in the future, which will surge the demand of the Egypt elevators and escalators market.

The market was affected in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the construction sector suffered. However, the commercial and residential segments are expected to grow in the future due to an increase in FDI and urbanization across all major countries, which would boost the Egypt elevators and escalators market revenues.

Additionally, major hotel chains are expanding their presence across several countries, and large-scale government infrastructure development projects, such as airport expansions, metro expansions, and the development of other social infrastructure, are also strengthening the construction sector in the region. These factors would translate into an increase in the demand for elevators and escalators in the Egypt region in the near future.

Furthermore, the rising residential and commercial projects in the country owing to a focus on modern infrastructure and smart cities would further uphold the demand for passenger elevators in the years to come.

Market by Applications

By Applications, the residential segment acquired the maximum revenue share in Egypt's elevator and escalator market on the back of growing residential projects and housing projects in Egypt.

It is anticipated that new installations would continue to dominate the market for service types in the years to come due to the expansion of Egypt's building sector.

A number of the government's large-scale infrastructure development projects, including the $3.8 billion Mountain View iCity, Administrative Capital for Urban Development, and Dar Al Handasah, would significantly increase the market for new installations during in the forecasted period.

Key Highlights of the Report

Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Outlook

Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast

Historical Data & Forecast of Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data & Forecast of Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data & Forecast of Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2018-2028F

Historical Data & Forecast of Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, By Services, for the Period 2018-2028F

Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Player's Revenue Shares

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

EGGEEC (FUJI)

FUJITECH Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd

Kleemann Hellas S.A.

KONE Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omega Elevators

Otis Elevator Co

Schindler Holding Ltd

Thyssenkrupp AG

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Types

Elevator

Passenger

Home

Cargo

Escalator

Moving Stairs

Moving Walks

By Applications

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Services

New Installation

Modernization

Maintenance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6i3p7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.