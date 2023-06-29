Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 29 June 2023

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2023

Effective from 1 July 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009520447, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.0870% pa

DK0009520520, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.0870% pa

DK0009526808, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.6350% pa

DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.6350% pa

DK0009531998, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.6350% pa

DK0009532103, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 3.5408% pa

DK0009536609, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 3.9470% pa

DK0009538654, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 3.8870% pa

DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.6350% pa

DK0009539702, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 3.5008% pa

DK0009542920, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.4550% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

