Public Safety Drone Market Research Report 2023 - Global Forecast to 2028: Key Trends, Use Case Analysis, Technologies, Megatrends, and Patents

The public safety drone market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2023 to USD 2.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2028

Public safety drones find applications in tasks such as inspection, surveillance, aerial photography for film and journalism, search and rescue missions, cross-border surveillance, strategic planning, mapping inaccessible areas, and weather forecasting. The global demand for drones has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with individuals, commercial entities, military organizations, and government agencies utilizing them for diverse purposes.

Rising demand for public safety drones, with their use in the effective mapping of dangerous terrains and quick data gathering, is expected to fuel the growth of the market for public safety drones in the coming years.

Based on the type, the Fixed wing segment is to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the public safety drone market has been classified into fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid-wing. The fixed-wing segment is to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Fixed-wing public safety drones cover larger regions and can stay in the air for longer periods of time, making them especially useful in search and rescue missions, disaster assessment, and surveillance activities. Fixed-wing drones perform better in harsh weather situations than most multi-rotor drones.

Their ability to fly at greater altitudes and steadiness in severe winds make them ideal for missions in tough terrain, coastal areas, or remote locales. Fixed-wing drones have a greater cargo capacity than multi-rotor drones.

Based on the mode of operation, the fully autonomous segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the mode of operation segment, the public safety drone market has been classified into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. The fully autonomous segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This is due to fully autonomous drones offering enhanced automation, reduced operator workload, improved reliability, scalability, and the ability to operate continuously. They can execute pre-programmed flight paths and tasks without human intervention, making them suitable for large-scale and uninterrupted operations.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share.

North America is projected to lead the public safety drone market in 2023. The US is the largest market for public safety drone market in North America. North America is a politically stable region owing to the stable governments of countries in the region.

The US and Canada have good business relations and are home to some key players operating in the public safety drone market. The stability and public safety regulations in North America attract a number of tourists and businesses. North America has been at the forefront of the technological revolution taking place globally.

Canada and the US are pioneers in science and technology. Drones have been used for a long time in defense and commercial sectors worldwide. Since the beginning, the region has been a leader in technological advancements. Though North America faced competition from some other developed and developing regions, it continues to retain its supremacy in the technological field.

Competitive landscape

The major players in the Public Safety Drone market mainly resorted to contracts to drive their growth. They also entered new markets by launching technologically advanced and cost-effective products. DJI (China), Autel Robotics (China), Skydio Inc (US), Parrot Drone SAS (France), and Teledyne FLIR LLC (US) are some of the leading players in the market who adopted this strategy.

An increase in the demand for advanced Public Safety Drone products and the growth of emerging markets have encouraged companies to adopt this strategy to enter new regions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global

