Oma Savings Bank Plc updates its medium-term financial goals regarding comparable return on equity and capital adequacy

At its meeting on 29 June 2023, the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) has updated its medium-term (3-5 years) financial goals as part of its strategy process and updates its medium-term return on equity and capital adequacy. The Company's updated target level for comparable return on equity (ROE) is at least 16 percent instead of the previous 10 percent. The updated target level for the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio is at least 2 percentage points above the regulatory requirement instead of the previous target of at least 14 percent. The updated target levels will be effective from 1 July 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors has confirmed the following financial goals as of 1 July 2023:

Growth: 10-15 percent annual growth in total operating income under the current market conditions.

Profitability: Cost/income ratio less than 45 percent.

Return on equity (ROE): Long-term return on equity (ROE) over 16 percent.

Capital adequacy: Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio at least 2 percentage points above the regulatory requirement.





The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc





