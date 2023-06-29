Go Disposable, GoPro: Disposable Endoscopes Market Set to Soar Past USD 6.15 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Disposable Endoscopes market , increasing adoption of single-use endoscopes, advancements in materials and manufacturing techniques, development of compact and portable disposable endoscope systems, integration of digital imaging and wireless connectivity, rising focus on eco-friendly and biodegradable endoscope materials, growing demand for disposable endoscopes in ambulatory surgery centers, emergence of disposable endoscope rental services, expanding applications in specialties beyond gastroenterology, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A disposable endoscope is a medical device that is used to visualize the inside of the body. It is a single-use device that is not intended to be reused. Disposable endoscopes are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a number of advantages over reusable endoscopes, including reduced risk of infection, lower cost, and ease of use.

Prominent Players in Disposable Endoscopes Market

COOK Medical

Olympus

KARL STORZ

Fujifilm

Pentax Medical

Richard Wolf

Ambu

Stryker

Boston Scientific

HOYA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Medtronic

EndoChoice

Medline

Wolfvision

Optim Medical Systems

Dornier Medtech

Optim Corporation

Asail Medical

IntroMedic

Video Disposable Endoscope Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Video disposable endoscopes dominated the global online market due to their real time analysis. Different medical specialties and procedures have specific requirements for visualization and diagnostic capabilities. The type of disposable endoscope that best meets these requirements may gain dominance within specific specialties.

Gastroenterology is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, gastroenterology is the leading segment due to the prevalence of gastrointestinal disease. In addition, Many countries have implemented screening and surveillance programs for gastrointestinal diseases, especially colorectal cancer. These programs aim to detect and treat conditions at an early stage, leading to increased utilization of disposable endoscopes, colonoscopiescopy and other procedures.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Advancements in Pharmaceutical Industry

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region, particularly the United States, has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure with advanced medical facilities, hospitals, and clinics. The region's robust healthcare system allows adoptingn of advanced medical technologies, including disposable endoscopes.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Disposable Endoscopes market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Disposable Endoscopes.

Key Developments in Disposable Endoscopes Market

In March 2023, KARL STORZ acquired Asail Medical for $1.2 billion. Asail Medical is a leading provider of disposable endoscopes for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The acquisition will give KARL STORZ a foothold in the growing market for disposable endoscopes for COPD.

In April 2023, Boston Scientific acquired IntroMedic for $440 million. IntroMedic is a leading provider of disposable endoscopes for treating gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The acquisition will give Boston Scientific a broader range of products and services to offer its customers.

