Developed Europe: Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, 2030 Report: Highlights Larger EU Prospects for Trade, Energy Security and Currency Strength

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Developed Europe: Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Developed European nations have had a challenging socioeconomic environment in 2022, especially amidst highly volatile geopolitical tensions and record-high inflationary pressures. Economic growth is likely to remain subdued in 2023 across the whole region as high energy costs weigh on household spending and lower profit margins of businesses, given high production costs. Despite challenging economic conditions at present, the region's long-term growth and development prospects are indicative of transformative shifts and growth opportunities in digitalization across industries, decarbonization and green transition, as well as increased focus on re-shoring and near-shoring-Mega Trends which are helping to diversify these economies and build future resilience and growth potential.

This Developed Europe macroeconomic thought leadership provides a growth snapshot of Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain through the identification of growth drivers and restraints, investment and policy highlights, and potential economic risks, while also assessing Mega Trends which are reshaping the future of these economies Decision-makers can gain insights into the evolution of long-term macroeconomic trends, while also assessing policy highlights for key industries across the region. Larger EU prospects for trade, energy security and currency strength are also highlighted.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What is the regional growth outlook?

What are the 2023 European Union budget highlights?

What is the global positioning of key developed European nations in terms of growth and innovation indicators?

What is the future of the region's currency, trade, energy security, and labor markets?

What is the growth outlook for Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain?

What are the policy initiatives which are leading digital and sustainable transformation?

How are governments supporting growth in new and emerging industries?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Developed European Economy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Developed Europe Macroeconomic Environment

Developed Europe's Economic Environment: An Overview

Key Economic Metrics: Developed Europe

Growth Drivers: Developed Europe

Growth Restraints: Developed Europe

3. Developed Europe Economic Outlook

Economic Outlook

Global Positioning: Growth and Innovation Ranks

2023 EU Budget

Future of Developed Europe's Energy Security

Future of Developed Europe's Labor Market

Future of the Euro

Future of Trade

4. Country-Specific Economic and Industry Outlook

Germany: Growth Outlook

Germany: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends

Germany: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries

France: Economic Outlook

France: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends

France: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries

Italy: Economic Outlook

Italy: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends

Italy: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries

Netherlands: Growth Outlook

Netherlands: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends

Netherlands: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries

Spain: Growth Outlook

Spain: 2030 Macroeconomic Trends

Spain: Policy Thrust in Key Growth Industries

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Climate Mitigation Policies

Growth Opportunity 2: Long-term Investment in Digital Transformation

Growth Opportunity 3: Decarbonization and Energy Security

Growth Opportunity 4: Supply Chain Disruption

Growth Opportunity 5: EVs and Sustainable Mobility

List of Exhibits



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/speggn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.