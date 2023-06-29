Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Strategic Business Report 2023: Funding Support for Gene Therapy Development Presents Market Opportunities

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector Manufacturing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Viral Vector Manufacturing estimated at US$661.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Retroviral Vectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.2% CAGR and reach US$935.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adenoviral Vectors segment is readjusted to a revised 18.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $397 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.5% CAGR



The Viral Vector Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$397 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 15.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured) -

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

BioNTech IMFS GmbH

Cobra Biologics Ltd.

FinVector Oy

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genelux Corporation

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

Lonza Group AG

MaxCyte, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novasep Inc.

Oxford BioMedica plc

Sirion-Biotech GmbH

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vector Biolabs

Vigene Biosciences, Inc.

Virovek, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 402 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $661.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

With Viral Vector-based Vaccines Used for COVID-19 in Development, Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Poised to Benefit

An Introduction to Viral Vector Manufacturing

Applications of Viral Vectors

Types of Viral Vectors

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Prospects & Outlook

Competition

COVID-19 Pandemic Puts Pressure on Already Constrained Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity

A Glance at Select Investments in Expanding Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity

Recent Market Activity

Viral Vector Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders & Cancers Drives Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Gene Therapy Emerges as a Major Therapeutic Approach for Inheritable and Acquired Diseases, Spurring Market Prospects

Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Viral Vectors Lead the Gene Therapy Market

Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors: A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy

Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increased Interest for Gene Therapy

Funding Support for Gene Therapy Development Presents Market Opportunities

Complexity in Viral Vector Production for Gene therapies

Amidst Rising Cancer Incidence, Focus on Viral Vector-based Gene Therapies to Boost Market

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018

Engineered and Natural Oncolytic Viral Vectors: A Key Development in Viral Vector-based Cancer Therapy

Growing Threat Posed by Infectious Diseases Drives Focus onto Vector Viral-based Therapies & Vaccines

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Rising Significance of Viral Vectors in New Vaccine Development

Adenovirus-based Vaccines: Evolution Over the Years

Viral Vector Emerges as a Next-Gen Platform for COVID-19 Vaccines Development

Rush to Develop and Rollout COVID-19 Vaccines Boosts Prospects for Viral Vector Manufacturing

COVID-19 Vaccines Under Development

Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology

Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies

Replicating and Non-Replicating Viral Vector-Based Vaccines

Non-Replicating Viral vector Vaccine in Clinical Development: As on December 2nd, 2020

Replicating Viral vector Vaccine Candidate in Clinical Development: As on December 2nd, 2020

Adenoviral Vectors: Frontrunners of New Vaccine for COVID-19

Vaccines for COVID-19 Confronts Logistic Obstacles to Overcome

Market to Benefit from the Emergence of New Technologies to Manufacture Viral Vectors

New Trends for Optimizing Workflow Using Viral Vectors

Production Workflow & Viral Vectors

Closed-System-Adherent Culture of Cells: Recent Advances

Limitations in Viral Vector Manufacturing Impact Market

Innovations & Collaborations: Essential to Resolve Challenges Facing Large-Scale GMP Viral Vector Manufacturing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



