Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

Global Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market size has increased in 2021 when compared with total sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2020.

In plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), an internal combustion engine and the electric motor are powered by gasoline and batteries, respectively.Regenerative braking, wall outlets, or charging equipment have all been used to charge Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle batteries.



Automobiles can fully run on electric motors until the battery depletes, and later it automatically switches back to an ICE vehicle. Battery pack, charging port, DC/DC converter, electric generator, electric traction motor, power electronics controller, onboard charger, internal combustion engine (spark-ignited), etc., are some of the components that make up a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

The global electric vehicle market has shown significant growth in 2021.The Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market increased its overall share in 2021 and is expected to develop at a gradual pace in the projected years.



Along with plug-in hybrid electric passenger vehicles, there are various light-duty plug-in hybrid electric vehicle models currently on the market.

The vehicle industry saw a decline in sales in 2020 and 2021 as a result of COVID-19, which is linked to weaker economic growth.Restrictions on the import of parts from China had an impact on the majority of factories and assembly lines for the manufacture of automobiles.



The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) estimates that worldwide vehicle manufacturing will fall by 13% in 2021 compared to 2019.

Furthermore, the market for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles is seeing an increase in demand due to the growing trend for zero-emission vehicles and a limited range of 40-60 km for daily commutes, which is boosting sales of electric vehicles globally.

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Environment Concerns

Many governments are focusing on lowering the usage of cars that emit Greenhouse gases and fuel-based energy while also supporting low-carbon energy alternatives.The demand for electric vehicles is increasing as technology advances, which in turn affects the size of the electric vehicle market.



According to the IEA, the total number of electric vehicles sold in 2021 reached more than 6.8 million units. Additionally, China sold twice as many PHEVs in 2021 than in 2020, reaching more than 600,000 units. Overall, as a result of the aforementioned factors, demand for PHEV vehicles is expected to rise in the upcoming years.

Rising Demand for Everyday Short Distance Travel

Many consumers continue to prioritize driving the range of electric vehicles.In order to increase sales, automakers often strive for longer ranges.



New plug-in hybrid vehicle models average driving range increased by 8.5% in 2021 and surpassed 60 km, which increases demand for everyday short commute travel. Many consumers prefer PHEVs over ICE vehicles due to the additional advantage of the extended EV range for daily commutes. Nearly two third of the global market for electric cars share is captured by China, Europe, and the United States. Less than 5% of all sales are in developing nations such as Brazil, India, and Indonesia. However, there has been considerable growth in recent years. In 2021, total plug-in hybrid vehicle sales globally increased by over 90% from the previous year, and the majority of plug-in hybrid vehicles worldwide sales came from China.



High Initial Cost of Vehicle

Plug-in hybrid vehicles have an internal combustion engine and an electric motor.The availability of new plug-in hybrid electric models with larger batteries and lower-rated CO2 emissions are factors contributing to this growth.



Longer driving distance necessitates larger batteries, more resources, and more expensive components.There are numerous factors that lead to a higher initial cost of purchasing, even if maintaining electric vehicles is less expensive than maintaining internal combustion engines (ICE), which accounts for slower adoption in many countries.



However, some of the costs can be mitigated by fuel savings and other financial incentives and subsidies. However, the high overall cost of plug-in hybrid vehicles over ICE vehicles is anticipated to slow down the plug-in hybrid electric market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global plug-in hybrid electric market is segmented by vehicle type, powertrain, range, battery capacity, and by region.On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into Passenger cars, Light Commercial vehicles, and Medium & Heavy Commercial vehicles.



Based on powertrain, the market is divided into Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid, and Combined Hybrid.Based on the range, the market is segmented into Up to 40 km, 40 to 60 km, and Above 60 km.



Based on battery capacity, it is further divided into Less than 10 kWh, 10 to 20 kWh, and More than 20 kWh. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise a regional market, divided among Asia-Pacific, Europe & CIS, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Renault SA, Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Company Ltd., General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation are the key players developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.



Report Scope:



In this report, global plug-in hybrid electric vehicle Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market, By Powertrain:

o Series Hybrid

o Parallel Hybrid

o Combined Hybrid

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market, By Range:

o Up to 40 km

o 40 to 60 km

o Above 60 km

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity:

o Less than 10 kWh

o 10 to 20 kWh

o More than 20 kWh

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe & CIS

Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Sweden

Belgium

Denmark

Netherland

o South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

