Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 29 June 2023, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding agreement to the reduction of the share capital of AB “Ignitis gamyba”, a subsidiary of AB “Ignitis grupė”.

1.1. To agree to the reduction of the share capital of AB “Ignitis gamyba” from EUR 187,920,762.41 (one hundred and eighty-seven million nine hundred and twenty thousand seven hundred and sixty-two euros and forty-one cents) to EUR 90,000,000.12 (ninety million euros and twelve cents) by cancelling 337,657,801 ordinary registered uncertificated shares of AB “Ignitis gamyba” with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 each. The total value of the shares to be cancelled is EUR 97,920,762.29 (ninety-seven million nine hundred and twenty thousand seven hundred and sixty-two euros and twenty-nine cents).

2. Regarding AB “Ignitis grupė” becoming a participant of the legal entity WF World Fund I GmbH & Co. KG.

2.1. To agree to the 13 June 2023 decision of the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”: To approve AB “Ignitis grupė” becoming a participant of the legal entity WF World Fund I GmbH & Co. KG as a limited liability partner on the basis of the Investment Management Services Purchase Agreement with WF World Fund Management GmbH.

