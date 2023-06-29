New York, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471078/?utm_source=GNW



Global Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger market has shown decent growth in the past few years, and it is anticipated to increase at a high rate in the forecast years 2023E-2028F.Certainly, the economy has been significantly impacted by the evolution of vehicle engine propulsion technology from coal-fired engines to gasoline- and electric-fired engines.



In the end, this evolution has strengthened the operating capabilities of the automotive sector, including greater safety measures, connection, cost savings, and consumer convenience.The global automotive sector is going through significant change because of shifting consumer behavior and stricter environmental requirements.



There has been an increasing need for alternative energy to lessen the dependency on fossil fuels for transportation because of the rapid depletion of natural resources, particularly fossil fuels.Governments, environmental organizations, and automakers responded by creating alternative fuel cars.



As a result, consumers welcomed the electric vehicle (EV), which originated as a specialized solution, as an alternative.

Compact and lightweight On-Board Chargers (OBCs) are in high demand because they can deliver excellent charging efficiency, a strong heat dissipation effect, and a high power density.In the European region and in China, many automotive manufacturers started working on the deployment of electric vehicles in recent years, as electric vehicle sales are higher in China and in European countries.



Initially, the adoption of electric vehicles in many countries is slow due to various reasons such as the battery capacity on a single charge, the number of charging stations, etc.The distance an EV can travel on a single charge is a significant barrier to speedier EV adoption among customers.



This is because many nations, including India, Brazil, and certain European nations, lack adequate charging infrastructure.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China sold 26.3 million cars in 2021. In India, the total number of electric vehicle sales in the year 2021 was 3,29,190 units. The sales of electric vehicles in the US recorded around 608,000 units in 2021, which was double from 2020 when electric vehicle sales were recorded at 308,000 units. These sales included new plug-in electric vehicles and sales of new light-duty plug-in electric vehicles, including all-electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Need for Increased OBC Power Level

To maintain reasonable quick charging times, Electric Vehicle batteries are being constructed with higher capacities. The level-2 chargers used by the first electric vehicles had a peak power of about 3.8 kW. Level-2 OBCs in current automobiles range in power from 6.6 kW to 11 kW. To provide convenient onboard charging and reduce range anxiety, it is, therefore, economical to install high-power onboard chargers into EVs. In addition, despite the expanding DC fast charging infrastructure, significant effort must be made to get ready for the anticipated demand. Off-board chargers will be expensive to buy and install, and utility suppliers will need to upgrade their distribution systems.

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Due to people’s distinctly modern lifestyle choices, automotive products are presently a necessity for everyone in the world.In terms of technology and customer experience, the automotive sector is undergoing a paradigm shift.



The electrification of automobiles, autonomous technologies, and linked platforms are three of the top advancements anticipated to have an impact on the automotive business.The adoption of EVs has significantly increased financing for R&D, innovation, and new commercial opportunities.



The development of battery pack technology and battery charging technology are two crucial research topics for the widespread deployment of EVs.One of the major technical trend-setters that utilized novel production and supply chain procedures is Tesla Inc.



It focuses on all-electric vehicles and how they are supported by cutting-edge vehicle design, operational safety, effective energy management, and in-cabin features.

Metal–Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

Bipolar transistors from earlier generations were used in the vehicle’s drivetrain, but they weren’t totally trustworthy because the semiconductor surface wasn’t passivated.In place of bipolar transistors, Metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) are used in the vehicle’s drivetrain nowadays, and the channel length of (MOSFETs) is constantly decreasing for fabrications.



The basic component for creating integrated circuits (ICs), the MOSFET, is mostly utilized for switching and amplification of electrical signals. The dominance of MOSFET technology in digital circuits and system-on-chip (SoC) integrated substrate systems used as gate drivers in various automotive components is due to benefits such as simple prototyping, low-cost scalability, and optimum dependability.

Demonstration of Environmental Commitment

Cities may benefit from the increasing use of electric vehicles in numerous ways, including a reduction in carbon dioxide which is emitted from gasoline vehicles, and air pollution.Alarming temperatures have been documented in nations all over the world because of rapid urbanization and a steep increase in the sales of gasoline-powered cars.



Governments, environmental organizations, and automakers are encouraging the development and marketing of electric vehicles to stop the worrisome rise in temperature and pollution levels.

The market for onboard chargers is expected to expand as a result of the OEMs’ heavy focus and investment in their research and development activities to satisfy the demands for green vehicles, provide an alternate solution for gasoline-powered vehicles, and save time.

Market Segmentation

The Global Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market is segmented based on propulsion type, vehicle type, charging power, demand category, design type, product type, region, and competitional landscape.Based on the vehicle type, the market is further bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



Based on propulsion type, the market is further divided into Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs). Based on charging power, the market is divided into <=6.6kW, 6.7-11.0kW, 11.1-22.0kW, and>22.0kW. Based on the demand category, the market is segmented into OEMs and Aftermarket. Based on design type, the market is divided into Unidirectional and Bidirectional. Based on product type, the market is divided into those without embedded dc/dc converters and with embedded dc/dc converters. Based on region, the market is divided into northern & central, western, eastern, and southern regions.

Company Profiles

Meta System S.p.A, Robert Bosch GmbH, BorgWarner Inc, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lear Corp., Ficosa Internacional SA, BRUSA Elektronik AG, YAZAKI Corporation, KOSTAL Automobil Elektrik GmbH & Co. KG, Analog Devices, Inc, are among the major market players in the Global Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market.



