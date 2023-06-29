Global UAV Ground Control Station Strategic Business Report 2023: Technology Innovations and Fully Automated Versions to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAV Ground Control Station: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for UAV Ground Control Station estimated at US$637 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$712.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $263.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The UAV Ground Control Station market in the U.S. is estimated at US$263.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$190.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 434 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $637 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Leveraging the Fast Evolving Role of UAV in Military & Commercial Applications, the UAV GCS Market Poised to Evade the Harsh Impact of Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

As Enablers of Efficient Control & Monitoring of UAVs, GCSs Set to Widen Addressable Market in the Coming Years

A Note on Handheld, Portable & Fixed GCSs

Recent Market Activity

While the US Remains the Dominant Consumer of UAV GCS, China Emerges as Fastest Growing Regional Market

World UAV Ground Control Station Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

World UAV Ground Control Station Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

UAV Ground Control Station - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs, Spurring Parallel Opportunities to GCS Market

Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding Budgets for Drones to Amplify the Need for UAV GCS: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rapidly Evolving Role of UAVs in Border Security Programs Bodes Well

Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security Concerns to Drive UAV Deployments

NATO STANAG 4671 Compliant UAV GCS: The Standard in Military Applications

Defense Cuts amid COVID-19 Crisis to Slowdown the Demand for Military UAVs in 2020

Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

Widening Use of UAVs in Commercial Applications Bodes Well for Future Expansion of UAV GCS

A Review of Commercial UAV Applications

Disaster Relief & Emergency Response Services

Weather Forecasting, Environmental Monitoring, and Wildlife Conservation

Agriculture

Healthcare

Mining, Energy, Manufacturing, and Inventory Management

Real Estate, Construction Planning, Infrastructure Development, & Urban Planning

Airlines & Air Travel and Maritime

Food Services & Retail

Film Making, Live Entertainment, and Journalism & News Coverage

Outdoor Industry, and Sports & Fitness

Surveillance & Security

Personal Transportation

Technology Innovations and Fully Automated Versions to Drive Next Wave of Growth in UAV GCS Market

A Review of Select Recently Unveiled UAV GCSs

Desert Rotor's Advanced Portable Ground Control Stations

UAVOS' PGCS3 Portable Ground Control Station

Skynav Gov Scalable Controller from Auterion Government Solutions for Government UAVs

ALTI's UAS Ground Control System

GA-ASI's Ground Control Station for STANAG-compliant SkyGuardian UAV

AVIC's Holographic Ground Control System

Leidos to Offer UASGCS-V4 Software Upgrade to the US Army

Susceptibility to Cyber Threats: Major Challenge

