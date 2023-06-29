New York, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Equipment Rental Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471077/?utm_source=GNW



The global construction equipment rental market is growing due to increasing infrastructure and road transportation activities.

The global construction equipment rental market is expanding as a result of substantial investments in the smart residential and commercial building sectors, as well as government regulations that support the manufacturing industry.Heavy construction equipment is in high demand in Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, where major investments are being made.



The demand for construction equipment rental services will rise as more smart cities are constructed throughout the world and as other mega projects, particularly in developing nations, are undertaken.

End users are using construction equipment more frequently for a variety of construction operations.The cost of brand-new, upgraded equipment is more than that of rented equipment.



Additionally, leading companies are creating cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), lift assistance, and 360-degree camera images.However, incorporating new technologies into construction equipment incurs significant costs, making such equipment unaffordable for many small contractors, which increases demand for rental equipment.



Construction equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles created expressly for earthmoving activities.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on a number of industries, including transportation and construction.The majority of companies and significant development projects had to halt operations for an extended period of time as a result of lockdowns that were enforced in multiple nations to stop the pandemic’s spread.



Due to the rising cost of equipment on the market, many businesses are also converting to rental services. Additionally, this leads to an increase in demand for construction equipment rental services globally.

Increasing Construction Activities In Developing Countries

With better opportunities in infrastructure, residential, and nonresidential sectors, the global construction industry is predicted to have significant expansion in the upcoming years.For instance, one of the major businesses in India is the construction industry.



The country’s construction sector is anticipated to grow twice as fast as China’s by 2030. Additionally, projects such as the construction of a chip manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China, which would cost more than USD 8.8 billion, began in the middle of 2022 and are expected to be finished by 2024. Also, in order to meet the region’s energy needs, the development of a 4500 MW LNG thermal power station in Vietnam, which will cost approximately USD 5.3 billion, began in 2022. Moreover, USD 5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the USD 98 billion High-Speed Rail in California, and the USD 76 billion Dubailand, etc., these projects increase the demand for the construction equipment rental market. All of the aforementioned activities are expected to increase demand for construction equipment rental in the coming years.

Rising Adoption of Rental Equipment

Due to the rising costs of new construction machinery, construction companies, and contractors are becoming more interested in renting construction equipment rather than buying it.Additionally, it is anticipated that the development of cutting-edge technologies and a rise in automation will fuel market expansion.



During the forecast period, innovations such as equipment service tracking and mapping and digital service for automated service enhancements are anticipated to propel market growth.

Steady Economic Growth

One of the major industries in the world is the construction industry.The COVID-19 pandemic has affected various businesses, including the construction sector, thereby slowing down the market expansion.



Emissions from older equipment pose a serious environmental threat in addition to delaying economic progress.It is becoming difficult for rental companies to offer standard-compliant machinery at competitive pricing due to ongoing technological advancements in the industry and stringent emission rules.



Additionally, the construction industry faces a significant challenge as a result of slower economic growth and reduced customer demand. Therefore, a decline in construction activity is projected to have an impact on the construction equipment rental market across the globe, whereas it is anticipated that the market would increase in coming years at a moderate rate as a result of many countries’ recovery.

Market Segmentation

The Global Construction Equipment Rental Market is segmented by equipment type, product type, application, drive type, region, and competitive landscape.Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into Earth Moving Machinery, Material Handling Machinery, and General Equipment.



On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Excavators, Cranes, backhoes, Trucks, and Others.On the basis of application, the market is divided into Residential, Road Transport, Energy Infrastructure, Mining, and Others.



Based on the drive type, the market is segmented into IC Engines and Hybrid Drive. On the basis of region, the market is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe & CIS, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

United Rentals Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Kanamoto Co. Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Byrne Equipment Rental, Hitachi Group, H&E Equipment Services, Loxam Group, Sumitomo Corporation, Herc Rentals Inc. are the key players developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Construction Equipment Rental Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Equipment Type:

o Earth Moving Machinery

o Material Handling Machinery

o General Equipment

• Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Product Type:

o Excavator

o Cranes

o Backhoe

o Trucks

o Others

• Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Road Transport

o Energy Infrastructure

o Mining

o Others

• Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Drive Type:

o IC Engine

o Hybrid Drive

• Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe & CIS

Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Poland

Netherlands

o Middle East and Africa

Qatar

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

o South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Construction Equipment Rental Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471077/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________