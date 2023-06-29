Electronic Warfare Market to Reach $27.79Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR with Electronic Attack Segment Driving Growth During 2021–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Electronic Warfare Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Application, Product Type, and Geography”, the global electronic warfare market is projected to reach USD 27.79 Billion by 2028 from USD 18.19 Billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. the growing demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and rise in innovations and development of new warfare. However, the high deployment cost is expected hinder the growth of the market.





Electronic Warfare Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 18.19 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 27.79 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 199 No. of Tables 85 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Application, and Product Type Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Raytheon Technologies Corporation; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Saab AB; BAE Systems; Thales Group; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Cobham Limited; Leonardo S.p.A.; Textron Inc.





Electronic Warfare Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

March 2022: BAE Systems announced that it had launched new electronic warfare (EW) suite to provide platforms with offensive and defensive EW capabilities. The system, called Storm EW Modules, is customizable for US and allied fleets and can be integrated into fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, uncrewed air vehicles, and guided missiles.

July 2021: Aselsan announced that the company had delivered Next-Generation Electronic Attack System SANCAK (MILKAR-4A2 high-frequency jamming system) to the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF). The electronic countermeasure system was developed for attack operations against the high-frequency band communication systems on different field platforms.

The United States has dominated the electronic warfare market through various factors that have propelled its leadership position. Firstly, the United States has a robust and technologically advanced defense industry that drives innovation and development in electronic warfare. The country is home to leading defense contractors, research institutions, and technology companies with significant expertise and capabilities in electronic warfare systems. This strong industrial base enables the United States to develop cutting-edge technologies and deliver state-of-the-art electronic warfare solutions to meet the evolving needs of the military. Secondly, the United States allocates substantial funding for defense research, development, and procurement, including investments specifically targeted toward electronic warfare. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has consistently prioritized the development of advanced electronic warfare capabilities to maintain military superiority. This sustained investment has fostered the growth and advancement of the electronic warfare market within the country, enabling it to lead in terms of technological prowess and operational effectiveness.

Additionally, the United States has a well-established defense acquisition and procurement framework, enabling efficient development and deployment of electronic warfare systems. The DoD collaborates closely with defense contractors, leveraging public-private partnerships to drive innovation, reduce costs, and accelerate the acquisition process. This streamlined approach allows for quicker delivery of advanced electronic warfare capabilities, giving the United States a competitive edge. Furthermore, the United States possesses a vast network of military alliances and partnerships across the globe. The U.S. shares its electronic warfare technologies through these alliances, promoting interoperability and strengthening defense cooperation. The country often collaborates with its allies in joint development and procurement programs, expanding its market reach and influence beyond its border. The United States military doctrine significantly emphasizes electronic warfare as a critical component of modern warfare. Recognizing the electromagnetic spectrum as a contested domain has led to a strong focus on developing advanced electronic warfare systems. The U.S. military actively invests in training, capabilities, and operational concepts to ensure superiority in the electromagnetic spectrum, which further strengthens its dominance in the market.

Electronic Warfare Market: Segmental Overview

Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the software segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By application, the market is segmented into electronic attack, electronic protection, and electronic warfare support. The electronic attack segment held the largest share of the electronic warfare market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on product type, the market is segmented into countermeasure systems, jammers, sensor systems, weapons systems, and others. The sensor systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the countermeasure systems segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





Advanced Signal Processing and Analysis Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Electronic Warfare Market:

Advanced signal processing and analysis present a significant opportunity for the electronic warfare market. As the complexity and diversity of electronic signals increase, there is a growing need for advanced algorithms and techniques to extract valuable intelligence from intercepted signals. This opportunity lies in developing innovative signal processing and analysis capabilities that can enhance the understanding of adversaries' capabilities, intentions, and communication networks. By investing in research and development efforts, market players can develop sophisticated algorithms that enable more accurate detection, classification, and correlation of electronic signals. Advanced signal processing techniques can help differentiate between legitimate signals and noise, allowing for improved target identification and threat assessment.

Furthermore, developing algorithms that can rapidly analyze and interpret intercepted signals in real-time offers a significant advantage. Real-time analysis enhances situational awareness and enables timely decision-making, leading to more effective electronic attack, protection, and support functions. Moreover, advanced signal processing and analysis techniques can help identify electronic signal patterns, trends, and anomalies. This information can be used to develop a comprehensive understanding of adversaries' communication networks, electronic warfare tactics, and potential vulnerabilities. Such insights enable military forces to devise effective strategies and countermeasures to neutralize or mitigate threats.

The opportunity in advanced signal processing and analysis extends beyond military applications. Industries such as telecommunications, cybersecurity, and intelligence agencies can also benefit from enhanced signal-processing capabilities. Accurately analyzing and interpreting electronic signals can improve threat detection, network security, and intelligence gathering in these sectors. By capitalizing on advanced signal processing and analysis opportunities, companies in the electronic warfare market can offer innovative solutions that provide actionable intelligence, improved situational awareness, and enhanced operational effectiveness. This can increase market demand, customer satisfaction, and competitive advantage in an evolving and technologically-driven landscape.





