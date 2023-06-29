Smartphone Screen Protector Market to Reach $88.52 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7% CAGR: The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 45 billion in 2022 global smartphone screen protector market will reach USD 88.52 billion in 2032. The expansion of 4G and 5G services has improved accessibility to internet services. Government initiatives to improve internet penetration through public Wi-Fi facilities and open internet booths have increased the demand for smartphones. The automation and digitization of industries have also facilitated the demand for smartphones. The growing number of smartphone manufacturers is increasing the variety of choices for consumers and reducing retail costs. Introducing new smartphones every month increasingly influences consumer demand as they change their phones more frequently. The marketing efforts by vendors and a large range of smartphone distributors will augment the market's growth.



Key Insight of the Global smartphone screen protector Market



North America is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



China and India's combined populations represent a sizable portion of the global smartphone market. The demand for high-end smartphones is driven by the young population and rising per capita income. The industry's expansion is greatly influenced by important market players with well-connected retail locations that make their products more accessible to customers. The market is growing due to the increasing use of the internet and the digitization and automation of various industries.



In 2022, the tempered glass segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 24.75 billion.



The material type segment is divided into tempered glass, thermoplastic polyurethane and polyethylene terephthalate. In 2022, the tempered glass segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 24.75 billion.



In 2022, the 33 mm segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 49% and market revenue of 22.05 billion.



The thickness segment is divided into 21 mm, 26 mm, 33 mm, and 48 mm. In 2022, the 33 mm segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 49% and market revenue of 22.05 billion.



In 2022, the 3D segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and market revenue of 18 billion.



The product type segment is divided into 2D, 3D, 5D and 9H. In 2022, the 3D segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and market revenue of 18 billion.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 45 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 88.52 Billion CAGR 7% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments covered Material Type, Thickness and Product Type Drivers The increasing smartphone ownership Opportunities The development of new technologies Restraints The availability of cheap alternatives

Advancement in market



May 2023 - The bezels on the iPhone 15 are anticipated to be narrower than those on the iPhone 14 Pro, which measures 2.17mm, surpass those on the Xiaomi 13, which measures 1.81mm and are now the thinnest devices on the market. Because of the thinner bezels, Ice Universe claims the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be a "Super Flagship." The bezels will also be curved compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, giving it an Apple Watch-like appearance, according to a prior leak from reputable tipster ShrimpApple Pro.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the rising ownership of smartphones.



In recent years, smartphone demand has increased across the globe as a result of customers' growing disposable income and falling smartphone retail prices. People now more than ever need to buy smartphones to take advantage of the variety of services available on or through these devices due to the world being more and more automated and digitized. The escape from the globalized world is a smartphone. The young population is the key factor driving the increase in demand for cell phones. The market's demand will be increased by releasing new smartphones every few months, several payment methods, including EMI choices, and cutting-edge technologies. The need for smartphone screen protectors, which can be integrated into the device or added after purchase, is expanding with the rise in smartphone ownership.



Restraints: the presence of affordable alternatives.



The market for screen protectors is very fragmented. The pricing range for genuine brand-name products is on the higher end. Customers favour poorer quality goods or inexpensive duplicates of brand-name goods offered at discount pricing. Consumers purchase affordable alternatives because they replace their phones more frequently than other types of technology, and the smartphone market always offers new items. As a result, the availability of inexpensive alternatives will impede market expansion.



Opportunities: the creation of novel technologies.



The development of technology has made it possible to innovate in every industry, including producing smartphone screen protectors. To satisfy consumer demand, market participants are continually improving their products. For instance, market companies have been able to create privacy screen protectors, given the technological advancements which make it impossible for anyone other than the user to peer into their cellphones. Given the protection and privacy it provides to the user and their information in public settings, and it has gained extraordinary market acclaim. Similarly, the development of ultra-thin yet durable screen coverings to improve smartphones' aesthetic appeal has also gained popularity. Therefore, the market expansion during the forecast period will be driven by the development of new technologies that result in product innovations.



Challenges: The rising quality concerns.



Smartphone screen protectors have several benefits. However, several products fail to withstand the scrutiny of the various claims made by their manufacturers. They fail on several grounds and are not foolproof methods to prevent damage. Users prefer phone cases or hardcovers that offer better protection and choose not to invest in screen protectors. Therefore, the rising quality concerns will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global smartphone screen protector market are:



• AZ Infolink Private Limited

• Belkin International, Inc.

• BodyGuardz

• Clarivue

• Corning Inc.

• FeYong Digital Technology Limited

• IntelliARMOR

• Jiizii Glass

• Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd.

• ZAGG Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Material Type



• Tempered Glass

• Thermoplastic Polyurethane

• Polyethylene Terephthalate



By Thickness



• 21 mm

• 26 mm

• 33 mm

• 48 mm



By Product Type



• 2D

• 3D

• 5D

• 9H



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



