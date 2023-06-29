Yum! Brands, Inc Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2023: Innovation Programs Across KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill Brands. KFC Restaurants

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yum! Brands, Inc - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Yum! Brands, Inc. is a global quick-service restaurant company. The company develops, operates, franchises, and licenses a global system of both traditional and non-traditional quick-service restaurants.

It operates restaurants under the brand names of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands. KFC restaurants provide fried and non-fried chicken products such as sandwiches, chicken strips, chicken-on-the-bone, and other related chicken products. Pizza Hut offers a wide variety of pizzas.

Taco Bell's restaurants serve Mexican-style food products, including tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, salads, and other related food items, and the Habit Burger Grill offers charbroiled hamburgers. The company's restaurants provide dine-in or carry-out, delivery, and drive-thru services.



The report provides information and insights into Yum! brands' tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

Yum! Brands deployed Dragontail's AI-based Algo platform in its Pizza Hut stores across Iberia and Latin America. The AI algorithm-based platform helps in automating and streamlining the kitchen flow

Yum! Brands, the University of Louisville. and Howard University announced the launch of Yum! Franchise Accelerator, an MBA elective opportunity for supporting people interested in the franchise restaurant industry

Pizza Hut India, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, is leveraging the power of Google Cloud Platform and Google Maps to provide a better online food delivery experience

The company uses predictive analytics to analyze customer data and determine which menu items are most popular at each location. This helps them to optimize their menus and ensure that each location is offering the items that their customers are most likely to order and remove underperforming items

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

