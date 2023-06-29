Corvus Pharmaceuticals Presents New Ciforadenant Preclinical Data at the 2nd JCA-AACR Precision Cancer Medicine International Conference

Preclinical data highlights ciforadenant’s mechanism of action and synergy with immune checkpoint inhibitors



Enrollment continues in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating ciforadenant as a potential first line therapy for metastatic RCC in combination with anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 therapies

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced new preclinical data for ciforadenant, the Company’s adenosine 2A receptor inhibitor, highlighting its mechanism of action and synergy with immune checkpoint inhibitors via combination with anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 therapies. The data is being presented in a poster at the 2nd Japanese Cancer Association and American Association for Cancer Research (JCA-AACR) Precision Cancer Medicine International Conference, which is taking place June 28-30, 2023 in Kyoto, Japan.

“Our presentation at the JCA-AACR conference further supports the rationale for the synergistic combination of ciforadenant with checkpoint inhibitors to leverage multiple components of the immune response to cancer,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “We are exploring this combination in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial that is being led by the Kidney Cancer Research Consortium. The clinical trial is exploring the potential of ciforadenant as a first line therapy for metastatic renal cell cancer in combination with anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 therapies, and is based on preclinical research published in 2018 demonstrating synergy when ciforadenant was combined with anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 therapies1. Enrollment in the clinical trial is ongoing and we plan to share initial data before the end of 2023.”

Ciforadenant Data Presented at JCA-AACR Conference

The new ciforadenant preclinical data was presented by Dan Li, Ph.D., Senior Scientist at Corvus, in a poster session (abstract #12-1) today at the JCA-AACR conference. The poster is available to JCA-AACR attendees in the poster session and is also available on the Publications and Presentations page of the Corvus website. The poster presentation highlights preclinical data supporting the synergy between ciforadenant and immune checkpoint blockade (ICB), leading to a proinflammatory response:

Depletion of myeloid cells abolished the synergy of ciforadenant and ICB in a murine melanoma model.

The combination of ciforadenant with ICB upregulated the genes involved in the IL-12/STAT4 signaling axis, which leads to the development of CXCR3+ IFNγ-producing Th1 helper cells.

Ciforadenant treatment increased production of chemokine CXCL10, a ligand for recruitment of CXCR3+ Th1 helper cells into the tumor.

Ciforadenant modulated antitumor responses by turning the tumor microenvironment into the proinflammatory state.

The combination of ciforadenant with ICB promoted the production of several proinflammatory cytokines such as IL-6, TNFa, and IFNg.



About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is CPI-818, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK and is in a mid-stage clinical trial for patients with T cell lymphoma. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

About Ciforadenant

Ciforadenant (CPI-444) is an investigational small molecule, oral, checkpoint inhibitor designed to disable a tumor’s ability to subvert attack by the immune system by blocking the binding of adenosine in the tumor microenvironment to the A2A receptor. Adenosine, a metabolite of ATP (adenosine tri-phosphate), is produced within the tumor microenvironment where it may bind to the adenosine A2A receptor present on immune cells and block their activity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the potential safety and efficacy of the Company’s product candidates including ciforadenant; the potential synergy between ciforadenant and immune checkpoint blockade; the Company’s ability and its partners’ ability, as well as the timing thereof, to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of ciforadenant; and the timing of the availability and announcement of clinical data and certain other product development milestones including the initial release of data for the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for ciforadenant. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2023, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the Company’s ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of ciforadenant, CPI-818 and its other product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates relating to its ability to initiate and/or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies and interim data from clinical trials not being predictive of future results; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; regulatory developments in the United States, and other foreign countries; the costs of clinical trials may exceed expectations; and the Company’s ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1Cancer Immunol Research 6:1136, 2018