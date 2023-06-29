Farm Equipment Rental Market is Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% to Surpass US$ 106.2 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the Farm Equipment Rental Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 106.2 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.2%. The agricultural sector has witnessed rapid technological advancements in farm equipment, leading to enhanced productivity, efficiency, and yield. Renting farm equipment allows farmers to access the latest technology without significant capital investment, promoting the adoption of advanced machinery.



Farm equipment rental offers flexibility for farmers to match equipment needs to varying tasks and workloads throughout the year, optimizing equipment utilization. With government support and a rising population, the agriculture sector is experiencing growth, leading to opportunities for rental service providers.

Agriculture's significance in global economic growth accounts for 4% of global GDP. Expanding cultivated land is crucial to meet food demand, and rental services play a vital role in providing farmers with efficient machinery for agricultural expansion.

Government initiatives and schemes promote farm mechanization and productivity, including subsidized rental services, making equipment rental more affordable and accessible.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for farm equipment rental is lucrative growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Agriculture tractors type is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 25.5 billion during the forecast period

during the forecast period Cultivation application is a prominent contributor to the growth of the farm equipment rental market growth is estimated to account for a market share of 33.2% in 2023

in 2023 German farm equipment rental market registered a growth rate of 5.4% from 2018 to 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

from 2018 to 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period China is estimated to project a valuation of US$ 12.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 25.4 billion by 2033

“Government Support and Economic Growth to Fuel the Farm Equipment Rental Market Expansion” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Rental firms are collaborating and developing strategic alliances with agribusinesses, farming cooperatives, and input suppliers. Mutual benefits from these alliances include enhanced access to new tenants, shared client bases, and cooperative marketing initiatives.

Additionally, rental service providers frequently give value-added services to improve the customer experience in order to set themselves apart from rivals. These services, which include equipment setup, training courses, technical assistance, maintenance services, and online booking and management tools, give market participants room to flourish.

Key Companies Profiled

AgDirect

BlueLine Rental

Farm-Rite Equipment

Herc Rentals

NESCO Rentals

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent players operating in the farm equipment market are AgDirect, BlueLine Rental, Farm-Rite Equipment, Herc Rentals, NESCO Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, and United Rentals.

Rental service providers operating in the farm equipment rental market are adopting various growth strategies to expand their businesses and meet the evolving needs of farmers. Rental companies aim to offer a wide range of farm equipment to cater to different agricultural tasks and varying customer requirements. By diversifying their equipment inventory, rental service providers are likely to attract a larger customer base and capture a larger market share.

Segmentation of Farm Equipment Rental Industry Research

By Type: Agriculture Tractors Compact Utility Tractors Upto 21.5 HP 21.5 HP to 50 HP 50 HP to 80 HP Row Crop Tractors Upto 110 HP 110 HP to 250 HP 250 HP to 350 HP Above 350 HP Agriculture Harvesters Combine Harvester Forage Harvesters Others Agriculture Planting Equipment Row Crop Planters Air Seeder Grain Drills Others Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment Sprinkler Drip Others Agriculture Spraying Equipment Hay & Forage Equipment Mower-Conditioners Balers Others Cultivation and Plowing Equipment Tiller Rotary Tiller Bedtiller Rototiller Power Tiller Harrows Plows Rotavator Others Planting Equipment Planters Seed Drill Spreaders Others Cutter and Shredders Equipment Rotary Cutters Grooming Mowers Other Agriculture Equipment

By Application: Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation Equipment Sowing & Planting Cultivation Plant Protection Harvesting & Threshing Post-Harvest & Agro-Processing

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the farm equipment rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (agriculture tractors, agriculture harvesters, agriculture planting equipment, irrigation & crop processing equipment, agriculture spraying equipment, cultivation, and plowing equipment, planting equipment, cutter, and shredders equipment, and other agriculture equipment), application (land development & seedbed preparation equipment, sowing & planting, cultivation, plant protection, harvesting & threshing, and post-harvest & agro-processing), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

