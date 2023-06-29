New York, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connected Two Wheeler Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471076/?utm_source=GNW



Global Connected Two Wheeler market is expected to grow significantly during the next few years. The development of cutting-edge technology, improvement in automobile safety features, the arrival of electric vehicles, and fast-rising logistics in the retail and e-commerce sector are the major factors for the growth of the Global Connected Two Wheeler Market.

Recent Developments in Connected Two Wheelers.

Continental AG partnered with Sennheiser in October 2021 to create an Al-based collision warning system for motorcycles as part of its safety division for connected motorcycles. In addition, both firms received the CLEPA innovation award in 2021 for their development.

KPIT announced intentions to invest in R&D for its planned software solutions for a fully integrated and linked platform for usage in the vehicle and mobility domains in October 2021.

The future software’s major parameters will be cybersecurity and car safety.

Bosch, a prominent mobility solution provider, unveiled the world’s first completely integrated split-screen for motorcycles in November 2020. This display will deliver essential vehicle information and riding content, such as navigation via smartphone apps, without distracting the rider.

Evolution of Technology

The integration of mobile devices into the vehicle network to enhance and personalize navigation, communication, and entertainment capabilities has been one of the most important drivers of the connected Two wheeler sector.In-vehicle connection applications continue to grow, necessitating greater bandwidth demands to accommodate high-quality displays.



Manufacturers are releasing new models with increased connectivity and capacity to meet consumer requests.To gather all mobility information, the connected devices have a built-in GPS, SIM card, and accelerometer.



IoT-enabled motorcycles are outfitted with biosensors that can assess the health of riders to decrease traffic accidents.Multinational corporations use the Internet of Things to create mobile applications that connect motorcycles, owners, and service facilities.



These technologies are expected to drive growth in the Global Connected Two Wheeler Market.

Rising Focus on Safety Concerns

A technologically advanced system that can read the roadways and send warning notifications about road curves, potholes, traffic, buildings, and other impediments is used in connected bikes.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 76% of 5,458 accidents in the United States in 2020 involved riders, and 24% involved passengers.



Furthermore, 34% of motorcycle fatalities in 2020 were caused by rider errors such as overspeeding, under-turning, running wide on a curve due to excess speed, or a fall due to over-braking.A traffic jam warning (TJW), for example, alerts drivers about traffic jams and shows alternate routes to riders or slows their speed to avoid this problem.



The motorcycle approach indication (MAI) is a safety feature on these motorcycles that informs riders when another motorcyclist is approaching. Given the global data on two-wheeler accidents, several motorcycle manufacturers are compelled to incorporate modern driver-aid systems in freshly built motorcycles to improve rider safety.

Increased Demand for Electric Motorcycles

Electric motorcycles are becoming increasingly popular around the world.As technology improvements in electric bikes accelerate and new companies enter the market, demand will continue to rise in the coming years.



Concerns about emissions, more consumer knowledge, and increased government investments in the construction of EV charging infrastructure are projected to drive demand for electric motorbikes. Incentives provided by governments in various countries play an important role in increasing demand.

High Risk of Data Hacking

Connected two-wheeler technology also exemplifies possible hazards posed by fraudsters and hackers.Because of the increasing complexity of communications and software flaws, these motorcycles are extremely vulnerable to cyber-attacks.



Furthermore, adequate safety and security measures, as well as effective and robust network security solutions, are required because network infractions can result in the loss of data privacy, a negative influence on vehicle safety, and even an accident.It also includes GPS services for accurately identifying and navigating motorcycles.



As a result, anyone with public access to GPS satellite data can influence the vehicle’s trajectory and lead the rider astray.This raises safety and security concerns for the rider.



As a result, data hacking may stifle the expansion of the market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Connected Two Wheeler Market is segmented by Vehicle type, propulsion type, Service Type, Connectivity type, By End-User, region, and competitional landscape.Based on Vehicle type, the market is segmented into Scooters/Moped and Motorcycle.



Based on Service Type, the market is segmented into Driver Assistance, Infotainment, and Safety.Based on Connectivity type, the market is divided into Integrated, Embedded, and Tethered.



Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Private and Commercial.

Company Profiles

BMW AG, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Vodafone Group PLC, Continental AG, KPIT Technologies Ltd, TE Connectivity Ltd, Aeris Communication Inc., Autotalks Ltd., Starcom Systems Ltd, and Panasonic Corporation are the key players developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach and to be future ready.



• Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Scooter/Moped

o Motorcycle

• Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By Propulsion Type:

o ICE

o Electric

• Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By Service Type:

o Driver Assistance

o Infotainment

o Safety

• Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By Connectivity Type:

o Integrated

o Embedded

o Tethered

• Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By End User:

o Private

o Commercial

• Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe & CIS

Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Netherlands

Austria

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

o South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates



