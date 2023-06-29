Diabetic Retinopathy Global Market to 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Blindness due to Diabetes Drives Growth

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Proliferative DR, Non-proliferative DR), By Management (Intraocular Steroid Injection, Laser Surgery, Vitrectomy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diabetic retinopathy market size is expected to reach USD 13.77 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The incidence rate of diabetes has been increasing dramatically. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021 there were about 537 million diabetic cases, which is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Diabetes is among the leading cause of blindness in people.

Blindness is caused due to leaking or rupturing of retinal blood vessels, which may be permanent or temporary in nature depending on the disease stage. Studies suggest that in 2020 the number of diabetic retinopathy cases were about 103.12 million; the cases are expected to reach 160.5 million by 2045.



Rising patient awareness levels and increasing healthcare expenditure are also among the factors which are likely to propel market growth. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population in both developed and developing nations is expected to propel the market over the forecast period.

According to the Population Reference Bureau report titled "Aging in the United States", the number of people in the U. S. aged 65 years and over was projected to increase from around 46 million in 2016 to over 98 million by 2060. Early detection and treatment guidelines for diabetic retinopathy had significantly reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related constraints.

When compared to 2019, intravitreal injections for diabetic retinopathy had decreased significantly globally throughout the pandemic, ranging from around 30 to over 100 percent reduction. However, now that the lockdown restrictions have been removed, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate.

The non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.5% in 2022. The presence of a large number of patients within the bracket of fewer than 10 years of diabetic history contributed to the large size of this segment

The anti-VEGF drugs accounted for the largest revenue share of 92.8% in 2022 owing to their efficiency and efficacy in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. The high applicability of these drugs in the treatment and early diagnosis of mild to moderate cases of non-proliferative DR treatment is among the prime factors leading to segmental growth

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The large population base in this region, high prevalence of diabetes, and rising geriatric population are likely to bolster the market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

