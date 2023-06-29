Awilco Drilling PLC: Extension of Short-term Financing

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Awilco Drilling PLC (“Awilco Drilling” or the “Company”) (Euronext Growth: AWDR) published on 23 May.

The Maturity Date for the short-term shareholder loan has been extended to 15 July 2023.

Aberdeen, 29 June 2023





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



