Awilco Drilling PLC: Extension of Short-term Financing

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Awilco Drilling PLC (“Awilco Drilling” or the “Company”) (Euronext Growth: AWDR) published on 23 May.
The Maturity Date for the short-term shareholder loan has been extended to 15 July 2023.
Aberdeen, 29 June 2023
